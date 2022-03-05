Ex-officer found not guilty for shooting in Taylor raid

AP, LOUISVILLE, Kentucky





A former Kentucky police officer was on Thursday found not guilty on charges he endangered neighbors the night he fired into Breonna Taylor’s apartment during a botched drug raid that resulted in her death.

The panel of eight men and four women delivered its verdict for Brett Hankison about three hours after it took the case following closing arguments from prosecution and defense attorneys.

None of the officers involved in the March 13, 2020, raid were charged with Taylor’s death, and Hankison did not fire any of the bullets that killed the 26-year-old black woman. His acquittal likely closes the door on the possibility of state criminal charges against any of the officers involved in the raid.

Former police officer Brett Hankison describes what he saw in the apartment of Breonna Taylor during testimony on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: AP

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, and a group of friends and family left quickly without commenting after the verdict.

Taylor had been settling down for bed when officers arrived at her door. She was shot multiple times in her hallway and died at the scene.

Protesters filled the streets for months after Kentucky Attorney General David Cameron’s office declined to seek charges against any of the officers in connection to Taylor’s death.

Her name and those of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery — black men who died in encounters with police and white pursuers — became rallying cries for racial justice during nationwide protests in 2020.

Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, said the verdict did not surprise her, as black residents of the city had already been “experiencing a certain amount of frustration,” because no officer had been charged for Taylor’s death.

“I think there are a lot of people who are disappointed. It is very disheartening, but I have to tell you, it’s just not surprising,” she said. “It just doesn’t feel like an optimistic day for policing, for black people, for our entire community.”

Louisville Mayer Greg Fischer said the verdict added to the “frustration and anger of many over the inability to find more accountability for the tragic events of March 13, 2020.”

“While the conduct considered in this case was not specific to Breonna Taylor’s death, the fact remains that she should not have died that night, and I know that for many, justice has still not been achieved,” he said.