Finland, US to meet as Russia rattles Europe

‘SEISMIC’ SHIFT: Finnish willingness to join NATO has soared in the past month from 28 percent in January to 53 percent in a survey released last week

Reuters, WASHINGTON





US President Joe Biden was yesterday to meet Finnish President Sauli Niinisto at the White House, as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has roused fresh concern by Russia’s European neighbors.

The talks came as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s more than week-long invasion has primed discussions in Finland over a closer alliance with NATO, with which it already cooperates but is not a member. Biden and Niinisto have spoken to each other twice in the past few months.

Finns have traditionally been wary of Russia, given the Nordic country’s shared 1,340km border and a history of two wars between 1939 and 1944 that cost Finland territory, but Finland has also sought to preserve friendly relations with Moscow.

Demonstrators protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Helsinki on Monday. Photo: Reuters

In the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, Finnish willingness to join NATO has soared. A poll by public broadcaster Yle on Monday last week had 53 percent of Finns in favor of joining, when the corresponding figure in a poll by Helsingin Sanomat newspaper was 28 percent in late January.

Russia does not want Finland to join NATO, but Niinisto has said the country retains the right to apply for membership.

Biden and Niinisto “will discuss the US-Finnish defense relationship, which is very strong and in fact complements Finland’s close partnership with NATO,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in previewing the visit.

Finland’s government has sought to calm campaigns to join the US-led defense bloc.

Niinisto said in a statement that people should “keep a cool head and assess carefully the impact of the changes that have already taken place and of those that might still happen.”

His comments came as Finnish diffidence toward the alliance appears to be dissolving.

“Unfortunately these events have shown that we cannot be lulled into thinking the world is a good place and that we do not have to be afraid,” Mirja Uosukainen, a health professional, said at a protest outside the Russian embassy in Helsinki.

Uosukainen said that she did not previously see a need for a defense alliance, but now she had begun to think her country should quickly consider joining the NATO.

“Now it of course needs to be weighed more carefully how we do it, but we certainly need to move to that direction,” said Timo Hoikka, an entrepreneur on his way to a meeting.

He added he had long been pro-NATO, but feels it is more important than ever due to the “expansionary” neighbor.

Within a week, two official citizens’ initiatives collected more than 50,000 signatures needed for them to be discussed in parliament.

The head of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, Mika Aaltola, described Russia’s attack on Ukraine as “Europe’s 9/11 for Finns,” and said that the impact was seen in Finns changing their mind about NATO.

“This has happened across the political spectrum and the change is seismic,” Aaltola said.

Finland, which was first part of the Swedish kingdom until 1809 and then under Russia’s control until gaining independence in 1917, has long considered itself a northern shield for European freedom against its unpredictable eastern neighbor.

“Now that the relation with Russia has collapsed and there is a total wreck of confidence, Finns turn their gaze towards the other direction, which is NATO,” Aaltola said.