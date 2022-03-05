Iran nuclear talks appear near climax

DIALOGUE STABILIZING: With only ‘relatively small’ outstanding issues, a meeting to approve an agreement could happen today, tomorrow or Monday, a Russian envoy said

Reuters, VIENNA





Talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal appeared to near a climax with discussion of an imminent ministerial meeting, as a UN report on Thursday showed that Iran is most of the way to amassing enough enriched uranium for one bomb if purified further.

“We are close to a possible deal,” US Department of State principal deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter told reporters, but cautioned that unsolved issues remained and that time was of the essence given the pace of Iran’s nuclear advances.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report showed that Iran’s stock of uranium enriched up to 60 percent fissile purity had almost doubled to 33.2kg, which a senior diplomat said was around three-quarters of the amount needed, if enriched further, for a nuclear bomb.

A person films the Palais Coburg hotel, the venue of diplomatic talks on Iran’s nuclear program, in Vienna on Feb. 8. Photo: AFP

Negotiators are seeking to resurrect the deal between world powers and Iran under which Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions that slashed its oil exports.

Global oil prices, which had surged to their highest levels in roughly a decade because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, steadied on expectations the deal might be restored, allowing more Iranian oil to flow into a tight market.

However, European, Iranian and US officials all said that an agreement had not yet been struck even as some participants were upbeat.

“There are some issues that need to be finalized ... the outstanding issues are relatively small, but not yet settled,” said Russia’s envoy, Mikhail Ulyanov, who in public has been the most optimistic participant in the 11 months of talks.

Ulyanov told reporters that he did not believe the talks would collapse and a ministerial meeting — typically where a deal would be blessed — was likely, but he could not say if it would be today, tomorrow or Monday.

An Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said that more work was needed, while a White House official said there was “no change” from Wednesday, when it had said all sides were working to clarify the most difficult issues.

“Some relevant issues are still open and success is never guaranteed,” EU envoy Enrique Mora wrote on Twitter. “We are definitely not there yet.”

Another wild card is an effort by the IAEA to resolve questions about nuclear material that the Vienna-based agency suspects Iran failed to declare, an obstacle to reaching an agreement to revive the deal.

The IAEA has found particles of processed uranium at three apparently old sites that Iran never declared and has repeatedly said Tehran has not provided satisfactory answers.

Iran wants the IAEA investigation ended as part of an agreement, but Western powers have argued that issue is beyond the scope of the 2015 deal, to which the IAEA is not a party.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi is today to travel to Tehran, hoping to agree on a process that would lead to the end of the investigation, potentially clearing a way for the wider agreement, diplomats said.