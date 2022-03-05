Australian minister Tudge cleared of abuse allegations

Reuters, SYDNEY





An Australian government minister will step down from Cabinet after an inquiry into abuse allegations against him by a staffer cleared him of misconduct, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday.

The inquiry’s findings came after Australia’s parliament began the year with an apology by political leaders to staff who had suffered abuse, bullying and harassment in parliamentary workplaces.

Two rights advocates responded to Morrison’s apology in a speech the next day saying that action was needed, not words.

Australian Minister for Education Alan Tudge speaks at Parliament House in Canberra on Nov. 30 last year. Photo: Reuters

Australian Minister for Education Alan Tudge, who had stood aside during the investigation, has chosen not to return to Cabinet, Morrison said.

Tudge is to recontest the election, expected in May.

An inquiry into his conduct toward former media adviser Rachelle Miller found that there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that he bullied, harassed or was physically abusive to Miller, but said that evidence was limited by Miller’s decision not to participate in the probe.

Miller said in a statement in January she considered the inquiry was being rushed as a “political fix” and was designed to portray the government in a positive light.

“Dr Thom found that ‘the evidence considered in this inquiry does not provide a basis for a finding that Mr Tudge’s conduct breached the Ministerial Standards.’ I have accepted her advice,” Morrison said in a statement, referring to investigator Vivienne Thom.