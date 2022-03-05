An Australian government minister will step down from Cabinet after an inquiry into abuse allegations against him by a staffer cleared him of misconduct, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday.
The inquiry’s findings came after Australia’s parliament began the year with an apology by political leaders to staff who had suffered abuse, bullying and harassment in parliamentary workplaces.
Two rights advocates responded to Morrison’s apology in a speech the next day saying that action was needed, not words.
Photo: Reuters
Australian Minister for Education Alan Tudge, who had stood aside during the investigation, has chosen not to return to Cabinet, Morrison said.
Tudge is to recontest the election, expected in May.
An inquiry into his conduct toward former media adviser Rachelle Miller found that there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that he bullied, harassed or was physically abusive to Miller, but said that evidence was limited by Miller’s decision not to participate in the probe.
Miller said in a statement in January she considered the inquiry was being rushed as a “political fix” and was designed to portray the government in a positive light.
“Dr Thom found that ‘the evidence considered in this inquiry does not provide a basis for a finding that Mr Tudge’s conduct breached the Ministerial Standards.’ I have accepted her advice,” Morrison said in a statement, referring to investigator Vivienne Thom.
LESSONS NOT LEARNED: The academics said they do not wish to see China being dragged into something that would fundamentally harm the current world order For Xu Guoqi (徐國琦), a Chinese historian, Beijing’s reluctance to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is alarming. “I’m a historian of the First World War. Europe sleep-walked into a huge conflict over 100 years ago, which also had had enormous consequences for China,” Xu said. “The world may be at the point of no return again.” Looking at how Chinese diplomats are responding to it, and how Chinese have talked about it on social media in the past week, he said: “I’m afraid it seems we still have not learned the lessons of the past tragedies. As a historian
Ukrainian historian Yuriy Korchemniy has never fired an assault rifle in his life, but he joined scores of others and picked up a Kalashnikov when boxes of them were dumped from trucks and handed out to Ukraine’s new volunteer defense units on day two of Russia’s invasion. “They gave out the rifles, loaded them for us and here we are,” the 35-year-old said. The Kyiv bridge underpass he was guarding with a handful of other men — some in their 50s — leads to Western-backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administrative complex. The reverse side of the road runs through a working-class district of
Far-off Thailand might not seem an obvious place to recruit an international volunteer force to defend against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a former Thai Air Force conscript who is now an advocate for political change, Chanaphong Phongpai, said that the cause is a natural fit for members of the democracy movement that emerged in 2020 to protest a military-backed government in the Southeast Asian country. Phongpai, 28, said that he felt upset for the Ukrainian people, particularly after reports of Russian attacks on civilians. “I have been involved in demanding democracy in my country... and opposing tyranny,” Phongpai said. “They [Ukrainians] are
‘IQ DEFICIT’: After two US representatives spoke at a far-right conference, officials and lawmakers referred to their actions as ‘disgusting’ amid calls for censure US representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, members of the US Congress who spoke at a white nationalist event in Florida this week, are “morons” with no place in the Republican party, US Senator Mitt Romney said on Sunday. “I’m reminded of that old line from the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid movie,” the Utah senator and 2012 presidential nominee told CNN’s State of the Union. “One character says, ‘Morons. I’ve got morons on my team.’ I have to think anybody that would sit down with white nationalists and speak at their conference was certainly missing a few IQ points.” Greene,