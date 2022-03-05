Chinese legislature to meet amid Ukraine situation

ECONOMIC FOCUS EXPECTED: Analysts are expected to focus on a report delivered by the premier, which is likely to review the COVID-19 restrictions and plans of China

AP, BEIJING





China’s 3,000-member legislature is to open its annual session today with the government facing a slowing economy and international pressure over its refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While domestic issues typically dominate the Chinese National People’s Congress, the war in Ukraine is highlighting the ideological confrontation between the West, and the competing worldviews of Beijing and Moscow.

However, any discussion of the conflict is expected to muted, with the focus on boosting growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

Delegates applaud as Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, arrives for the opening ceremony of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing yesterday. Photo: AFP

The more than 3,000 delegates do little lawmaking — that is handled by the 176-member Standing Committee, which meets year-round.

The vast majority of the delegates, about 73 percent of whom are members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), have separate careers and little background in parliamentary procedure or writing legislation.

Rather, the CCP uses the Congress to announce broad goals for the economy and other issues including the environment and military spending, while receiving feedback from delegates on concerns among the grassroots.

This year, it comes ahead of a key CCP meeting in November during which Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is expected to be granted a third five-year term.

This year’s congress was again cut to one week from the usual two because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only a few big gatherings are scheduled and news conferences are to be held via video link.

Analysts are expected to focus on an annual report delivered at the opening session by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強), the No. 2 leader and top economic official.

The report is likely to review China’s COVID-19 response and might have hints about the direction of virus controls.

Questions have been raised about the economic costs and long-term sustainability of China’s “zero-tolerance” approach to the virus.

At a news conference yesterday, Congress spokesperson Zhang Yesui (張業遂) indicated that China would defend the policy as providing the “maximum results at as little cost as possible.”

“This approach can ensure that, in most regions and for most people, their lives and the economy can go on in a normal way,” Zhang said.