North Korea’s main nuclear facility is in full swing, a new report said yesterday, the latest evidence to highlight the challenges facing whoever wins next week’s presidential election in South Korea.
With denuclearization talks stalled, North Korea conducted a record number of missile launches in January.
It appears to be preparing to launch a spy satellite in the near future, and has suggested it could resume testing of nuclear weapons or its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) for the first time since 2017.
Photo: Bloomberg
International monitors say that behind the scenes, North Korea also appears to be using reactors at its Yongbyon complex to produce fuel for potential nuclear weapons and an expansion of its nuclear production facilities.
“The activities observed in Yongbyon indicate ongoing fissile material production as well as the groundwork for further expansion,” the US-based 38 North project said in a report, citing commercial satellite imagery of the site.
North Korea might be close to inaugurating an experimental light water reactor, though additional work would need to be done to expand capacity of a radiochemical laboratory, which reprocesses spent fuel for plutonium extraction, the report said.
“North Korea’s plutonium production capacity could increase substantially,” it said.
The report comes less than a week before South Korea’s election on Wednesday to choose a replacement for South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
Moon’s efforts to broker a deal between North Korea and the US have been stalled since 2019.
The US has said it is open to talks without preconditions, but Pyongyang says talks are only possible after Washington and allies drop hostile policies.
“While [US President Joe] Biden is focused on the Ukraine crisis, North Korea would be looking for a chance to recapture US attention, and think the best strategy is to carry out a major provocation,” said Kim Sung-han, a professor at Korea University in Seoul.
Kim is the top foreign policy aide for Yoon Suk-yeol, the frontrunner in the presidential election.
Kim said that it is only a matter of time before North Korea breaks its self-imposed moratorium on testing ICBMs or nuclear weapons.
Yoon sparked controversy in South Korea by saying that pre-emptive strikes might be the only way to counter North Korea’s new “hypersonic missiles,” designed to potentially evade missile defenses.
If elected, Yoon would not pursue dialogue for the sake of dialogue, but would unveil a roadmap aimed at appealing to North Korea’s own interests, Kim said.
“We have to create conditions where North Korea would make a rational choice, whether they stay out of talks and continue to suffer from the current sanctions and pressure, or whether they could bring a turning point for easing sanctions by having practical, working-level talks,” he said.
Meanwhile aides to Lee Jae-myung, the candidate from Moon’s Democratic Party, have said he would devise a roadmap where Washington can actually ease sanctions in phases when Pyongyang takes steps to dismantle its nuclear and missile programs, with a so-called “snapback” clause designed to restore the sanctions if it backpedals.
Unless South Korea can persuade the US and North Korea to return to negotiations, this year could see much higher tensions, said former South Korean minister of unification Lee Jong-seok, an adviser to Lee Jae-myung.
North Korea said that a missile launch on Sunday was for the development of a reconnaissance satellite system.
Lee Jong-seok said that a full satellite launch could come soon after the election.
“Any satellite launch would bring serious repercussions, as it’s the same technology used to launch an ICBM,” he told reporters.
