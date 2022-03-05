COVID-19: Families forced to split as HK cases increase

While Hong Kong clings to its “zero COVID-19” policy, frustrations in the territory are boiling over, workplace morale is being hit hard and families are splitting as people, especially expatriates, abandon the financial hub.

Hong Kong last month had a net outflow of more than 71,000 people, the most since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed.

The net outflow was 16,879 in December last year, the data showed.

Senior Western diplomats told reporters that they are inundated with visa requests for the Hong Kong spouses of foreign nationals, while some travel agents say they are overwhelmed with flight bookings.

For many like Ileanna Cortes Martinez, who has lived in Hong Kong for more than a decade, the stringent rules — which include restrictions on global travel and bans on gatherings of more than two people — have made life in the territory unbearable.

“They’re making it impossible to live [t]here,” said Cortes Martinez from California, adding that she and her husband, a pilot in the private jet sector, bought an apartment in Hong Kong last year, as they considered it home, but are now leaving.

“It’s ridiculous what’s going on. It’s like the blind leading the blind ... The rules change every day,” she said.

Mixed messages from the government and almost daily tweaks to policy have triggered a backlash from many residents.

Children being hospitalized alone with no family members and summer holidays brought forward for some schools have also prompted many families to book their departures sooner.

Most major employers have reverted to work-from-home requirements, in line with government recommendations, as Hong Kong reports record daily cases of close to 60,000 after a three-month streak of no infections at the end of last year.

“Hong Kong is like a prison right now,” one investment banker at a Western firm who is working from home told reporters.

He declined to be identified as he is not permitted to speak to media.

Streets in the heart of Hong Kong are eerily quiet, restaurants are shuttered or empty, and supermarket shelves bare as people snap up groceries amid fears of a territory-wide lockdown.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) has said that there are no plans for a “complete lockdown.”

Divided expat families are becoming increasingly common as one parent stays to work, while the other takes the children home, many fearful of being separated from children or forced into government quarantine centers if they stay.

“It’s untenable to be in Hong Kong when every time you have to leave to come back, you have to sit in a hotel room for two weeks if not longer,” said one lawyer, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

“My wife and kids are in Australia, they want to come up, but they can’t,” he said.

“You just can’t have a family life here,” he added.

Some people are offloading furniture and vehicles in firesales as they rush to leave.

“A lot of people are just grabbing clothes and leaving. And personally, that’s what I’m going to do,” said Cortes Martinez, who has plans to move out of Hong Kong at the end of the month with her 12-year-old daughter.

Her husband left in November last year.

“You see the footage of children being separated, the lockdowns coming, school is online for the foreseeable future, it’s no place to have kids right now,” one banker at a foreign bank told reporters, also declining to be identified.

Bans on flights from nine states, including the US, Britain and Australia, are in place until April 20, leaving some Hong Kong residents who had left temporarily stranded, unable to get back in.

A mother of two who left for Australia with her children while her husband stayed to work said that she got out because of fear of being hospitalized or put in a quarantine center.

“We’ve been more afraid of the treatment than getting COVID. The community centers, they look like something out of a horror movie,” she said, referring to quarantine facilities.