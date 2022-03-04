Lawmaker admits affair with widow of IS leader

AP, DALLAS





US Representative Van Taylor of Texas on Wednesday said that he was ending his re-election campaign and admitted having an affair following reports that he had been in a relationship with the widow of a US-born recruiter for the Islamic State (IS) group.

The North Texas representative’s announcement came the day after former Collin County Judge Keith Self forced Taylor into a runoff for the Republican nomination.

Several days before Tuesday’s primary election, right-wing Web sites reported on an interview with Tania Joya, who said she had an affair with Taylor that lasted from October 2020 to June last year.

US Representative Van Taylor listens during a US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington on Sept. 22, 2020. Photo: AP

Joya, of the Dallas suburb of Plano, told the Dallas Morning News on Monday night that she had met Taylor through her work helping to reprogram extremists.

Taylor apologized for the affair in a statement, which did not mention Joya by name or reference her late husband, the IS recruiter.

“About a year ago, I made a horrible mistake that has caused deep hurt and pain among those I love most in this world,” he wrote. “I had an affair, it was wrong, and it was the greatest failure of my life.”

The Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Joya contacted Suzanne Harp, another candidate opposing Taylor in the primary, hoping Harp would confront Taylor privately and persuade him to drop out and resign from Congress.

“All I wanted was for Suzanne Harp to just say: ‘Hey, I know your little scandal with Tania Joya. Would you like to resign before we embarrass you?’ But it didn’t happen like that,” Joya told the newspaper.

Instead, Harp sent a supporter to interview Joya, then shared the interview with two Web sites, the newspaper reported.

In a statement, Harp said that the revelations were “deeply concerning, and I’m praying for all involved.”

Taylor, a former Marine and Iraq war combat veteran, was considered one of the Texas delegation’s most conservative members when he was elected in 2018.

He has been sharply criticized by the party’s right wing for voting to certify the 2020 election results and supporting a commission to investigate the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year.

Joya’s first husband, John Georgelas, grew up in Plano, converted to Islam and became a top recruiter for IS. In 2013, he took her and their three children to northern Syria where, as Yahya Abu Hassan, he became the most important American fighting for IS. He was killed in 2017.

Three weeks after their arrival in Syria, a pregnant Joya fled to Turkey with the children, then to Plano to live near her in-laws. The couple was covered for years by tabloids in her native Britain and profiled in US publications.

Toward the end of the affair with Taylor, Joya said she asked for help to pay off a credit card debt and some other bills. He gave her US$5,000, she said.

“I needed help. I was like, just help me out because that’s the least — the very least — he could do,” she told the newspaper. “For him, it was like: ‘OK, on the condition you don’t tell anyone.’ ... I didn’t want to tell anybody anything.”