Evidence shows that former US president Donald Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent the US Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election, spread false information about the outcome and pressured state officials to overturn it, the US House of Representatives Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection said on Wednesday night.
The committee made the claims in a filing in response to a lawsuit by Trump adviser John Eastman. Eastman, a lawyer who was consulting with Trump as he attempted to overturn the election, is trying to withhold documents from the committee as it investigates the insurrection on Jan. 6 last year.
The committee said that there is a legal exception to attorney-client privilege allowing the disclosure of communications regarding ongoing or future crimes.
Photo: AFP
“The select committee also has a good-faith basis for concluding that the president and members of his campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States,” the committee wrote in a filing submitted in the US District Court for the Central District of California.
The 221-page filing marks the committee’s most formal effort to link Trump to a federal crime, although the actual import of the filing is not clear since lawmakers do not have the power to bring charges on their own and can only make a referral to the US Department of Justice.
The department has been investigating last year’s riot, but has not given any indication that it is considering seeking charges against Trump.
“The evidence supports an inference that president Trump and members of his campaign knew he had not won enough legitimate state electoral votes to be declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election during the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress, but the president nevertheless sought to use the vice president to manipulate the results in his favor,” the filing said.
The brief was filed as part of an effort by the committee to refute attorney-client privilege claims made by Eastman to withhold records from congressional investigators.
“The select committee is not conducting a criminal investigation,” said US Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman. “But, as the judge noted at a previous hearing, Dr Eastman’s privilege claims raise the question whether the crime-fraud exception to the attorney-client privilege applies in this situation.”
A request for comment from Eastman’s lawyer was not immediately returned.
The filing also details excerpts from the committee’s interviews with several top Trump aides and members of former vice president Mike Pence’s team, including chief of staff Marc Short and chief counsel Greg Jacob.
The committee said it found evidence that Trump sought to obstruct an official proceeding — in this case, the certification of the election results — by trying to strong-arm Pence to delay the proceedings so there would be additional time to “manipulate” the results.
