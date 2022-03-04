NZ protests end, cleanup probe begins

‘SMELLS LIKE A DUMP’: COVID-19 vaccine mandate protesters lit fires as police engaged in a violent clash to remove those who set up camp at the parliament

AP, WELLINGTON





New Zealand police yesterday said they would review hours of cellphone footage taken by themselves, the media and the public to identify lawbreakers, while crews begin a cleanup of the parliament grounds after a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates ended in violence.

A day earlier, police moved in on several hundred protesters who had been camped out on the grounds and surrounding streets for more than three weeks. As protesters retreated, they set fire to tents, mattresses and chairs, and hurled stones and wood at officers.

The protest is prompting a rethink of security at the grounds, which have been the site of peaceful protests in the past, as well as a favored spot for workers and families to walk through or eat lunch.

Anti-vaccine mandate protesters clash with police in front of the New Zealand Parliament in Wellington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

New Zealand House of Representatives Speaker Trevor Mallard wrote on Twitter that he thought a wall was needed, with gates that could be closed when confronted by unruly protesters.

“I love the openness and accessibility of our House and grounds,” he said. “I want to retain that, but have a way of keeping people safe.”

Hundreds of officers were involved in the operation to break up the camp. They wore riot gear, used pepper spray and fired water hoses after protesters sprayed fire extinguishers while throwing objects at them.

Protesters blocked the streets around parliament with hundreds of cars and trucks after being inspired by convoy protests in Canada.

Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers told reporters that eight officers were admitted to a local hospital after the confrontation, suffering injuries such as broken bones and lacerations. All had since been released.

Chambers said that about 100 protesters had been arrested since Wednesday — suspected of crimes such as trespassing, causing damage and theft — and that a significant investigation would follow.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern toured the damage, saying the grounds looked and smelled like a dump.

“I have every confidence it will be restored, and quickly,” she said.

Ardern said she had been upset about the damage to a children’s slide and play area after a fire had been set there, but said that it would be repairable.

New Zealand is experiencing its largest COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic began as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 spreads. Health authorities yesterday reported a record 23,000 new daily cases.

Ardern has said that the government would ease virus mandates and restrictions after the peak of the Omicron outbreak has passed.