The Texas child protection agency has said that it is investigating some families of young transgender people after the state’s governor said providing medical care for transitions constituted abuse.
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) said in an e-mail to reporters on Tuesday that “we have had three intakes” that reflect a directive from Texas Governor Greg Abbott to begin such criminal investigations.
The department provided no other detail.
The confirmation comes on the same day that the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal filed a lawsuit in a Texas state court in Austin on behalf of a family of a 16-year-old transgender child who say they have been targeted for an investigation.
The child, who was designated male at birth, has taken puberty-delaying medications and hormone therapy. The mother of the child is an employee of DFPS, the very agency now investigating her.
The lawsuit, which seeks an immediate end to the investigation, names Abbott, the head of the DFPS, Jaime Masters, and the DFPS as defendants.
Abbott, a Republican, sent a letter to Masters on Tuesday last week ordering the agency to begin investigating the parents of children who undergo “sex change procedures,” which the governor wrote “constitute child abuse under existing Texas law.”
Abbott said he made the directive based on a non-binding legal opinion that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released on Feb. 18 in which he said medical treatments used to help transgender youth transition could constitute child abuse.
Brian Mustanksi, director of the Institute for Sexual and Gender Minority Health and Wellbeing at Northwestern University School of Medicine, said that “contrary to what Governor Abbott claims, gender-affirming care for transgender people saves lives” by reducing the risks of depression and suicide.
The lawsuit filed in Austin said that no other state in the US considered medical treatments to help transgender youth transition to be a form of child abuse.
The family involved in the lawsuit was not identified to protect the child involved. The lawsuit says the mother of the child was placed on leave by the DFPS after she inquired about what Abbott’s directive to the agency would mean for her family.
The DFPS did not respond to questions about the matter.
The lawsuit says that on Friday last week, a DFPS investigator visited the family’s home to conduct interviews with the parents and the child, identified as Mary Doe, who all did so with an attorney present.
“We are terrified for Mary’s health and wellbeing, and for our family,” the mother of the child wrote in the lawsuit. “I feel betrayed by my state and the agency for whom I work.”
RETURN OF MARCOS: Protesters demanded that stolen wealth be handed back as Ferdinand Marcos Jr is close to being elected to his father’s old job Thousands of Filipinos gathered yesterday to mark the anniversary of a “People Power” uprising against late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos, with a new Marcos era potentially just 10 weeks away. Thirty-six years after his father was overthrown and driven into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr is a runaway leader in opinion polls for the presidency, the end-game of a decades-long political fightback by a family accused of leading one of Asia’s most notorious kleptocracies. Rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, trailed by 44 points in the latest survey. Opponents to the 64-year-old Marcos Jr, a former congressman and senator, held events yesterday seeking
Ukrainian historian Yuriy Korchemniy has never fired an assault rifle in his life, but he joined scores of others and picked up a Kalashnikov when boxes of them were dumped from trucks and handed out to Ukraine’s new volunteer defense units on day two of Russia’s invasion. “They gave out the rifles, loaded them for us and here we are,” the 35-year-old said. The Kyiv bridge underpass he was guarding with a handful of other men — some in their 50s — leads to Western-backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administrative complex. The reverse side of the road runs through a working-class district of
LESSONS NOT LEARNED: The academics said they do not wish to see China being dragged into something that would fundamentally harm the current world order For Xu Guoqi (徐國琦), a Chinese historian, Beijing’s reluctance to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is alarming. “I’m a historian of the First World War. Europe sleep-walked into a huge conflict over 100 years ago, which also had had enormous consequences for China,” Xu said. “The world may be at the point of no return again.” Looking at how Chinese diplomats are responding to it, and how Chinese have talked about it on social media in the past week, he said: “I’m afraid it seems we still have not learned the lessons of the past tragedies. As a historian
A Pakistani court yesterday sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family to death for raping and beheading his girlfriend in a murder that sparked an outcry over the brutalizing of women in the deeply patriarchal nation. Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her. Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion, but was blocked by two staff members. “The main accused has been awarded the