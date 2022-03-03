Weather and fire-tracking satellite launched to orbit

The satellite is to monitor the western US as well as other areas to track weather and wildfires, as well as flash floods, dust storms and fog

An Atlas V rocket blasted off from Florida on Tuesday carrying to orbit the next big satellite designed by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to provide round-the-clock tracking of weather, wildfires and climate change over the western hemisphere.

The GOES-T is the third in the latest series of advanced geostationary satellites, credited with revolutionizing real-time weather forecasting, environmental monitoring and hazard detections from space.

The GOES program — short for Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites — is a collaboration between NOAA and NASA.

An Atlas V rocket carrying the GOES-T satellite lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Tuesday. Photo: AP

The latest satellite is to be renamed GOES-18 once it reaches operational orbit about 35,000km over the equator, joining predecessors GOES-16 and GOES-17. They were launched in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

The geosynchronous orbits of the GOES satellites match the rotational speed of the Earth, keeping them in a constant position relative to the planet’s surface.

GOES-18 is to replace GOES-17 in the western position, to keep watch over the western contiguous US, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Central America and the Pacific Ocean, NASA said.

GOES-17’s operations were stunted by a faulty cooling system on its main imaging instrument, but it is still partly functional. GOES-16 is to remain stationed over the eastern portion of the hemisphere.

GOES-T was lofted to its preliminary orbit on Tuesday aboard an Atlas V 541 rocket flown by United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp, from the Cape Canaveral US Space Force Base in Florida.

Once in final position, GOES-18 would be used to track not just weather, but wildfires — one of its most important capabilities for the western US — as well as flash floods, dust storms, fog and landslides.

The satellite is also equipped to monitor geomagnetic storms triggered by bursts of solar activity, as well as oceanography and climate change.