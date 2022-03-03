A Hong Kong radio DJ yesterday was convicted of seditious speech under a British colonial-era law that authorities have embraced as China flattens dissent in the territory.
Tam Tak-chi (譚得志), 49, is among an increasing number of rights advocates charged with sedition, a previously little-used law that prosecutors have dusted off in the wake of pro-democracy protests in 2019.
Tam’s trial was the first since Hong Kong’s 1997 handover in which a sedition defendant fought his case by pleading not guilty and went through a full trial.
Two previous prosecutions were wrapped up after guilty pleas.
Tam’s conviction is a legal watershed, because it sets precedents for a host of upcoming sedition prosecutions.
Better known by his moniker “Fast Beat” (快必), Tak hosted a popular online talk show that backed democracy and was highly critical of the government, often using colorful language.
He was a regular presence at protests and often set up street booths to deliver political speeches.
Prosecutors focused on the street booths, with Tam convicted on seven counts of “uttering seditious words,” as well as other charges such as disorderly conduct and disobeying a police officer.
Authorities said that Tam incited hatred against the authorities by chanting the popular protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” 171 times, cursing the police force about 120 times and repeatedly shouting: “Down with the [Chinese] Communist Party.”
“The attack on the Communist Party is only part of the seditious words uttered by the accused,” District Judge Stanley Chan (陳廣池) said in his verdict.
“Looking at what he [Tam] said, it’s far beyond criticizing and theorizing,” Chan said.
Sedition is separate from the National Security Law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in 2020, but the courts treat it with the same severity and there are plans to make sedition one of a number of new security crimes, meaning it will soon carry a much longer jail term.
Tam was arrested in September 2020 and denied bail.
His trial began in July last year, but was delayed for a Hong Kong High Court ruling in which judges declared the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong” was secessionist and therefore illegal under the security law.
That ruling legally crystallized the reality that certain views and slogans are now forbidden in Hong Kong under the security law.
