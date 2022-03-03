Witness counters story of shooting of Taliban man

AUSTRALIAN TRIAL: A soldier told the court Ben Roberts-Smith kicked an Afghan man off a cliff and ordered that he be shot, but defended his character

The Guardian





A soldier who fought alongside Ben Roberts-Smith at the battle of Tizak, for which Roberts-Smith was awarded the Victoria Cross, has told the Australian Federal Court in an ongoing trial that he killed one of the Taliban machine gunners credited to Roberts-Smith on his medal citation.

During a dramatic and at times emotional three days in the witness box, the decorated former sergeant of Australia’s Special Air Service Regiment, known before the court as Person 4, said he still believed Roberts-Smith was a deserving recipient of the Australian military’s highest honor.

He said that he had “loved him like a brother” and was “reluctant” to give evidence in the trial brought by his former comrade.

Former Australian Army soldier Ben Roberts-Smith leaves the Federal Court of Australia in Sydney on Feb. 10. Photo: EPA-EFE

Compelled by a subpoena to give evidence for newspapers defending Roberts-Smith’s defamation claim this week, Person 4 told the court that he saw Roberts-Smith kick an unarmed, handcuffed Afghan civilian off a cliff before ordering the badly injured man be dragged underneath a tree where he was shot dead.

Person 4 told the court he had seen Roberts-Smith kick the man in the chest, “catapulting him” off the cliff.

After the Australian soldiers walked down a foot track to the bottom of the cliff, Roberts-Smith ordered him and another subordinate soldier to drag the man under a tree, where he was shot by the other soldier after discussion with Roberts-Smith, he said.

Roberts-Smith has previously told the court this version of events could not have happened because there was no cliff and the man was an enemy spotter, lawfully killed after he was encountered hiding in a field.

Roberts-Smith is suing the Age, the Sydney Morning Herald and the Canberra Times over reports he alleges are defamatory and portray him as committing war crimes, including murder, as well as acts of bullying and domestic violence.

The newspapers are pleading a defense of truth.

Roberts-Smith denies any wrongdoing.

Roberts-Smith was awarded the Victoria Cross for “most conspicuous gallantry” during a battle at Tizak, in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province, on June 11, 2006.

The court heard, in extraordinary detail, Person 4’s account of fighting side-by-side with Roberts-Smith at Tizak, pinned down by relentless machine gun fire.

“I remember a large sustained machine gun burst tearing up the ground between myself and Ben Roberts-Smith,” he said. “I had an absolute feeling of dread and fear due to the amount of fire we were receiving. Not only accurate fire, but sustained, effective fire.”

The court heard that after a first grenade thrown by Roberts-Smith failed to detonate, a second grenade thrown by a third soldier gave Roberts-Smith, supported by Person 4, a chance to storm machine-gun posts.

Roberts-Smith’s official medal citation says: “Roberts-Smith, with a total disregard for his own safety, stormed the enemy position killing the two remaining machine gunners.”

Person 4 told the court that he and Roberts-Smith, in subsequent discussions in Australia, agreed that Person 4 had killed the first machine gunner with his fire.

“I 100 percent believe I had shot one of the machine gunners when I was providing cover for RS [Roberts-Smith],” he said.

Person 4 said the awarding of medals was “for others to determine” and not his motivation for fighting.

“That action, for me, was the highlight of my professional career purely because I didn’t let them down,” he said. “We both supported each other. We overcame overwhelming odds together.”

Within days of the battle of Tizak, Person 4 said he was told he would be awarded the Victoria Cross.

In subsequent days, the story from comrades in Australia changed to Roberts-Smith would be awarded the medal instead.

Roberts-Smith was invested with the Victoria Cross in January 2011.

It was not until 2013 — two years later — that Person 4 was ultimately awarded the Medal for Gallantry, a lesser decoration, for the same action.

In court, Person 4 agreed he had been “hurt” at not receiving the same level of recognition, not for himself, but for his family.

“I had two children at the time of that action,” he said. “It was for them.”

“I was upset that something as outstanding as what both Ben Roberts-Smith and myself did was politicized,” he told the court. “They could have accepted the fact both of us did as much as each other that day.”

Arthur Moses, a lawyer for Roberts-Smith, put it to Person 4 that he was resentful of Roberts-Smith’s Victoria Cross and subsequent success.

“I loved him as a brother. There’s no resentment there,” Person 4 replied.

“Now you hate him don’t you?” Moses asked.

“Of course I don’t hate him. Believe me, I’m not jealous of him,” Person 4 replied.