China widens abuse probe amid new caged woman case

Bloomberg





China’s top crime watchdog has launched a nationwide crackdown on the trafficking of women and children, as another video of a caged woman caused an outcry on social media.

The Chinese Ministry of Public Security said the campaign would ensure “political security and social stability” ahead of the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th leadership congress in the second half of this year, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported yesterday.

The drive would start immediately and run until Dec. 31, it said.

The probe comes as the nation’s leadership heads into its annual parliamentary summit this weekend, with women’s rights on the agenda.

Officials are this year focused on eliminating risks ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) expected bid for a precedent-breaking third term.

Images of a chained mother of eight later found to have been trafficked decades ago have pushed legislative delegates to propose wider investigations and tougher penalties for trafficking.

More than a dozen local officials in China’s eastern Jiangsu Province were punished over the incident, after initially delaying to investigate the case.

Police in central Shaanxi Province on Tuesday announced that they would probe a video circulating on social media of a woman kept in an iron cage.

While reports of abductions of women and children fell by about 88 percent between 2013 and last year, many victims remain with their abductors, the CCTV report said.

A traditional preference for male babies led to a severe gender imbalance with almost 35 million more men than women in the country, which has fed demand for trafficked brides.

The ministry pledged to address these long-standing cases by mobilizing the public to report clues, rescue abducted women and children, and “resolutely eradicate the breeding ground for abduction and trafficking.”