COVID-19: Australian prime minister diagnosed with COVID-19

AP, CANBERRA





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he tested positive for COVID-19, but would continue his official duties while isolating.

“I am experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering over the next week,” Morrison said in a statement.

He said he would continue working as prime minister, focusing on his administration’s responses to the Ukraine war and devastating floods on Australia’s east coast.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media at the Kedron Emergency Services complex in Brisbane, Australia, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

He is isolating in his official Sydney residence after testing positive on Tuesday, he added.

A senior administration official who works closely with the prime minister yesterday said that he was also infected.

“I am not experiencing any significant symptoms, only a mild headache,” Australian Minister for the Public Service Ben Morton, who assists the prime minister and Cabinet, said in a statement.

From left, Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Brigadier Michael Say, commander of the 7th Combat Brigade, look over flood maps during a briefing with the 7th Combat Brigade at Gallipoli Barracks in Brisbane, Australia, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Morton said he would continue working while in isolation in Canberra.

Morrison on Tuesday held a news conference with Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton, in which Canberra promised US$50 million in missiles, ammunition and other military hardware for Ukraine.

Dutton became the nation’s first governing party lawmaker to be infected with COVID-19 during a Washington visit in March 2020.

He would now be required to isolate for a week.