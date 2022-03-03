Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he tested positive for COVID-19, but would continue his official duties while isolating.
“I am experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering over the next week,” Morrison said in a statement.
He said he would continue working as prime minister, focusing on his administration’s responses to the Ukraine war and devastating floods on Australia’s east coast.
Photo: EPA-EFE
He is isolating in his official Sydney residence after testing positive on Tuesday, he added.
A senior administration official who works closely with the prime minister yesterday said that he was also infected.
“I am not experiencing any significant symptoms, only a mild headache,” Australian Minister for the Public Service Ben Morton, who assists the prime minister and Cabinet, said in a statement.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Morton said he would continue working while in isolation in Canberra.
Morrison on Tuesday held a news conference with Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton, in which Canberra promised US$50 million in missiles, ammunition and other military hardware for Ukraine.
Dutton became the nation’s first governing party lawmaker to be infected with COVID-19 during a Washington visit in March 2020.
He would now be required to isolate for a week.
