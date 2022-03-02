US President Joe Biden is to host the leaders of ASEAN for a special summit in Washington this month, the White House said on Monday.
The meeting of the 10-member ASEAN is to be held on March 28 and 29, and is being billed by the White House as an opportunity to demonstrate the US’ commitment to the bloc and a chance to mark 45 years of US-ASEAN relations.
“It is a top priority for the Biden-[US Vice President Kamala] Harris administration to serve as a strong, reliable partner and to strengthen an empowered and unified ASEAN to address the challenges of our time,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The ASEAN nations are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
ASEAN barred Myanmar’s military-installed government leadership from its annual summit in October last year, instead restricting the nation’s participation to non-political representatives.
That policy is expected to remain in place for this month’s summit, said a Biden administration official who was not authorized to comment publicly.
The summit comes as Biden has sought to make relations in the Pacific a top foreign policy priority amid growing concerns about China as a military and economic adversary.
Biden participated in the October summit, where he announced more than US$100 million in new US spending in ASEAN on health programs, a new climate initiative, programs to assist with the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and education programs.
It marked the first time since 2017, when then-US president Donald Trump participated in the summit, that a US president took part in a meeting of the bloc.
RETURN OF MARCOS: Protesters demanded that stolen wealth be handed back as Ferdinand Marcos Jr is close to being elected to his father’s old job Thousands of Filipinos gathered yesterday to mark the anniversary of a “People Power” uprising against late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos, with a new Marcos era potentially just 10 weeks away. Thirty-six years after his father was overthrown and driven into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr is a runaway leader in opinion polls for the presidency, the end-game of a decades-long political fightback by a family accused of leading one of Asia’s most notorious kleptocracies. Rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, trailed by 44 points in the latest survey. Opponents to the 64-year-old Marcos Jr, a former congressman and senator, held events yesterday seeking
Ukrainian historian Yuriy Korchemniy has never fired an assault rifle in his life, but he joined scores of others and picked up a Kalashnikov when boxes of them were dumped from trucks and handed out to Ukraine’s new volunteer defense units on day two of Russia’s invasion. “They gave out the rifles, loaded them for us and here we are,” the 35-year-old said. The Kyiv bridge underpass he was guarding with a handful of other men — some in their 50s — leads to Western-backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administrative complex. The reverse side of the road runs through a working-class district of
A Pakistani court yesterday sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family to death for raping and beheading his girlfriend in a murder that sparked an outcry over the brutalizing of women in the deeply patriarchal nation. Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her. Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion, but was blocked by two staff members. “The main accused has been awarded the
“I dare you, watch me as I undress,” sings actor Ross Nasir in a Singapore musical comedy about dating as a plus-size woman, highlighting a nascent fat acceptance movement in a city-state that once forced children to join weight loss programs. Fat-shaming, or discrimination based on weight, is still common in Singapore and across Asia, but there are signs that the traditional view that only slim can be beautiful is being challenged. “It just took a longer time for people in Asia to get used to fat acceptance, but it’s growing. There’s more representation now,” said the 35-year-old, whose show Big