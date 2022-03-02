Joint Europe-Russia Mars mission postponed by war

SPACE STATION: NASA said it understands the global situation, but the teams, including Russian support, are working normally to run the International Space Station

The launch of a Europe-Russia mission to Mars this year is now “very unlikely” due to sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine, the European Space Agency said on Monday.

The agency said after a meeting of officials from its 22 member states that it was assessing the consequences of sanctions for its cooperation with Russia’s Roscosmos space agency.

“The sanctions and the wider context make a launch in 2022 very unlikely,” for the Europe-Russia ExoMars rover mission, the agency said in a statement.

The launch was already postponed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and technical problems.

It was due to blast off from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan in September using a Russian Proton rocket.

Postponing a launch often means waiting for months or years until another window opens when planets are in the right alignment.

The goal is to put Europe’s first rover on the Red Planet. A test rover launched in 2016 crash-landed on Mars, highlighting the difficulty of putting a spacecraft on the planet.

On Saturday, Roscosmos said that it was pulling its personnel from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

Several European satellites have been launched with Russian rockets from there and more were scheduled this year.

French President Emmanuel Macron last month said that Europe needs a bolder space policy, arguing that its sovereignty is at stake if it falls behind rival powers in a key field for technology, science and military competitiveness.

While Europe has its own rockets to put satellites into orbit, it relies on Russian and US partners to send astronauts into space.

NASA’s head of space operations on Monday said that it is operating the International Space Station with Russian support and input, as usual.

Flight control teams are still communicating, training, working together, Kathy Lueders said.

“Obviously, we understand the global situation, where it is, but as a joint team, these teams are operating together,” Lueders said.

The US and Russia are the key operators of the space station, which is a partnership of five space agencies.

Four Americans, two Russians and a German are at the station.

“We’ve operated in these kind of situations before and both sides always operated very professionally,” Lueders said.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is scheduled to return to Earth at the end of this month with two Russians in a Soyuz capsule.

Lueders said that plan is still on track.