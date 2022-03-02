Mexicans on Monday were asking what happened to about a dozen men who were seen lined up against a wall by apparent drug cartel gunmen toting rifles.
In a video apparently shot by a resident of the town San Jose de Gracia in Michoacan state and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
The camera cuts away, but some assumed that all of the men — perhaps as many as 17 — died.
Photo: Reuters
However, prosecutors on Monday said that they cannot say how many died, because the attackers cleaned up the scene, washed the sidewalk and carted away any bodies.
Investigators found only a bag full of brains and shell casings at the scene.
The attack on Sunday occurred outside a funeral service for the mother of an alleged hitman who had worked for the Jalisco cartel.
Jalisco has been fighting long-running, bloody turf battles in Michoacan against rival gangs.
The lead prosecutor of Michoacan said that members of a gang went to the funeral looking for the hitman, who authorities identified only by his first name, Alejandro.
State Prosecutor Adrian Lopez Solis said that the hitman apparently died at the scene and that any other bodies were piled into pickup trucks and carted off by the attackers.
Other videos posted on social media showed two or three bodies tossed into a pickup truck.
Lopez Solis said that the attack occurred only a few blocks from the town hall, where three local police officers were on duty.
The police neither went to the scene nor sounded an alarm, contending that “they didn’t have sufficient force” to intervene, he said.
State and federal authorities learned about the attack from the social media posts, not from any alert by local police, Lopez Solis said.
There have been a string of recent attacks at funerals in Mexico, as cartel gunmen seek to exterminate members of rival gangs who attend the services.
Jorge Luis Anguiano, the mayor whose township includes San Jose de Gracia, said that before the attack, a large convoy of vehicles was seen entering from Jalisco state, home to the cartel of the same name.
Local police did not have the firepower to intervene, he said.
“Seeing the number of presumed criminals that were there and given the rules of engagement, we had to retreat,” Anguiano said. “We do not have the firepower to handle this type of situations.”
“In situations like this, municipal governments are left exposed,” he said.
RETURN OF MARCOS: Protesters demanded that stolen wealth be handed back as Ferdinand Marcos Jr is close to being elected to his father’s old job Thousands of Filipinos gathered yesterday to mark the anniversary of a “People Power” uprising against late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos, with a new Marcos era potentially just 10 weeks away. Thirty-six years after his father was overthrown and driven into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr is a runaway leader in opinion polls for the presidency, the end-game of a decades-long political fightback by a family accused of leading one of Asia’s most notorious kleptocracies. Rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, trailed by 44 points in the latest survey. Opponents to the 64-year-old Marcos Jr, a former congressman and senator, held events yesterday seeking
Ukrainian historian Yuriy Korchemniy has never fired an assault rifle in his life, but he joined scores of others and picked up a Kalashnikov when boxes of them were dumped from trucks and handed out to Ukraine’s new volunteer defense units on day two of Russia’s invasion. “They gave out the rifles, loaded them for us and here we are,” the 35-year-old said. The Kyiv bridge underpass he was guarding with a handful of other men — some in their 50s — leads to Western-backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administrative complex. The reverse side of the road runs through a working-class district of
A Pakistani court yesterday sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family to death for raping and beheading his girlfriend in a murder that sparked an outcry over the brutalizing of women in the deeply patriarchal nation. Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her. Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion, but was blocked by two staff members. “The main accused has been awarded the
“I dare you, watch me as I undress,” sings actor Ross Nasir in a Singapore musical comedy about dating as a plus-size woman, highlighting a nascent fat acceptance movement in a city-state that once forced children to join weight loss programs. Fat-shaming, or discrimination based on weight, is still common in Singapore and across Asia, but there are signs that the traditional view that only slim can be beautiful is being challenged. “It just took a longer time for people in Asia to get used to fat acceptance, but it’s growing. There’s more representation now,” said the 35-year-old, whose show Big