A Palestinian militant was killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank yesterday, a few hours after Israeli police dispersed Palestinian stone-throwers at a gate to Jerusalem’s Old City that has been a frequent flashpoint for rapidly escalating tensions.
The Islamic Jihad group said that Abdullah al-Hossari was shot dead in a confrontation that erupted when Israeli special forces entered the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that another man was seriously wounded.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Local Palestinian media said that the dead man was a member of the Jenin Brigade, a newly formed group affiliated with Islamic Jihad.
In August last year, Israel released al-Hossari from detention after 26 months.
There was no immediate response from the Israeli military.
Islamic Jihad is a pro-Iran Palestinian group. Its top political leaders are based in Syria and Lebanon, with some prominent officials in Gaza, where it is the second-largest armed group after Gaza’s ruling Hamas.
In Jerusalem on Monday, Israeli police fired stun grenades, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse stone-throwers.
Palestinian medics said that 33 Palestinians were injured, including an 11-year-old girl hit in the face by a stun grenade.
Police detained 20 Palestinians and said that four police officers were hurt.
The confrontation erupted at the Damascus Gate as large crowds streamed through the arched passage toward the Old City’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.
People marked what Muslims believe is the Prophet Mohammed’s ascension to heaven.
It was not immediately clear what sparked the clashes on Monday.
The area around the Damascus Gate has been a scene of confrontations, including during last year’s Ramadan, when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.
At the time, police prevented Palestinians from gathering at the Damascus Gate after breaking their daily fast, disrupting a long-standing practice.
Nightly clashes erupted, with tensions rapidly spreading and triggering a two-week war between Israel and Hamas.
Ramadan, a time of heightened religious fervor, is to start this year at the beginning of next month.
Muslim religious officials administering the Al-Aqsa Mosque area estimated that about 90,000 people attended Monday’s events.
The raised platform is revered by Jews as the Temple Mount, site of their Biblical temple. The compound’s Western Wall is the holiest site where Jews can pray.
The Old City is in east Jerusalem, which was captured by Israel in 1967 along with the West Bank.
About 700,000 Israeli settlers live in the two areas.
Palestinians seek both areas as parts of a future independent state.
RETURN OF MARCOS: Protesters demanded that stolen wealth be handed back as Ferdinand Marcos Jr is close to being elected to his father’s old job Thousands of Filipinos gathered yesterday to mark the anniversary of a “People Power” uprising against late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos, with a new Marcos era potentially just 10 weeks away. Thirty-six years after his father was overthrown and driven into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr is a runaway leader in opinion polls for the presidency, the end-game of a decades-long political fightback by a family accused of leading one of Asia’s most notorious kleptocracies. Rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, trailed by 44 points in the latest survey. Opponents to the 64-year-old Marcos Jr, a former congressman and senator, held events yesterday seeking
Ukrainian historian Yuriy Korchemniy has never fired an assault rifle in his life, but he joined scores of others and picked up a Kalashnikov when boxes of them were dumped from trucks and handed out to Ukraine’s new volunteer defense units on day two of Russia’s invasion. “They gave out the rifles, loaded them for us and here we are,” the 35-year-old said. The Kyiv bridge underpass he was guarding with a handful of other men — some in their 50s — leads to Western-backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administrative complex. The reverse side of the road runs through a working-class district of
A Pakistani court yesterday sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family to death for raping and beheading his girlfriend in a murder that sparked an outcry over the brutalizing of women in the deeply patriarchal nation. Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her. Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion, but was blocked by two staff members. “The main accused has been awarded the
“I dare you, watch me as I undress,” sings actor Ross Nasir in a Singapore musical comedy about dating as a plus-size woman, highlighting a nascent fat acceptance movement in a city-state that once forced children to join weight loss programs. Fat-shaming, or discrimination based on weight, is still common in Singapore and across Asia, but there are signs that the traditional view that only slim can be beautiful is being challenged. “It just took a longer time for people in Asia to get used to fat acceptance, but it’s growing. There’s more representation now,” said the 35-year-old, whose show Big