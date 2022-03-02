The EU is to hold a summit with China on April 1 in an attempt to diffuse growing tensions between the two, European Commission Executive Vice President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday.
“We know we are in a complicated phase of relations with China,” Dombrovskis told the trade committee of the European Parliament.
Dombrovskis referred to an investment agreement struck with China that has stalled after Beijing imposed sanctions on some members of the parliament, and a dispute between China and Lithuania after the latter allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius.
“It is clear that some of those topics need to be addressed at the highest political level to see to what extent we can align and improve our cooperation,” Dombrovskis said.
The summit is likely to be virtual rather than in person, an EU official said.
The EU regards China as a strategic rival in some fields, but a partner in areas such as fighting climate change. It also wants to bring China on board in its push to reform trade rules at the WTO.
Dombrovskis did not say whether Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would feature in the upcoming summit, but acknowledged there was a risk that a tighter China-Russia alignment could emerge from the conflict.
“Actually there are signs that it is already happening,” he said.
“As you also know, China is taking a very careful approach in this conflict. They are clearly not following the Western democratic world example and putting pressure on China. The risk is there,” he said.
It is normal to have differences as China and the EU are at different development stages, Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao (王文濤) told a news conference in Beijing yesterday.
“China’s development is an opportunity, not a challenge, to the European Union,” he said.
“Cooperation between the two is bigger than competition,” he said.
RETURN OF MARCOS: Protesters demanded that stolen wealth be handed back as Ferdinand Marcos Jr is close to being elected to his father’s old job Thousands of Filipinos gathered yesterday to mark the anniversary of a “People Power” uprising against late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos, with a new Marcos era potentially just 10 weeks away. Thirty-six years after his father was overthrown and driven into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr is a runaway leader in opinion polls for the presidency, the end-game of a decades-long political fightback by a family accused of leading one of Asia’s most notorious kleptocracies. Rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, trailed by 44 points in the latest survey. Opponents to the 64-year-old Marcos Jr, a former congressman and senator, held events yesterday seeking
Ukrainian historian Yuriy Korchemniy has never fired an assault rifle in his life, but he joined scores of others and picked up a Kalashnikov when boxes of them were dumped from trucks and handed out to Ukraine’s new volunteer defense units on day two of Russia’s invasion. “They gave out the rifles, loaded them for us and here we are,” the 35-year-old said. The Kyiv bridge underpass he was guarding with a handful of other men — some in their 50s — leads to Western-backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administrative complex. The reverse side of the road runs through a working-class district of
A Pakistani court yesterday sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family to death for raping and beheading his girlfriend in a murder that sparked an outcry over the brutalizing of women in the deeply patriarchal nation. Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her. Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion, but was blocked by two staff members. “The main accused has been awarded the
“I dare you, watch me as I undress,” sings actor Ross Nasir in a Singapore musical comedy about dating as a plus-size woman, highlighting a nascent fat acceptance movement in a city-state that once forced children to join weight loss programs. Fat-shaming, or discrimination based on weight, is still common in Singapore and across Asia, but there are signs that the traditional view that only slim can be beautiful is being challenged. “It just took a longer time for people in Asia to get used to fat acceptance, but it’s growing. There’s more representation now,” said the 35-year-old, whose show Big