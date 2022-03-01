All eight Slovenian members of the European Parliament have chimed in to a ringing argument in a small town in northern Italy, calling on the European Commission to act to “protect traditions” after an Italian judge silenced a church’s bells.
For some in Dolina, a town with a minority Slovene community close to Italy’s Slovenian border, the bells of Sant’ Ulderico Church were essential to the rhythm of their day, with the tolls not only informing them of the start of mass, a feast day or when someone died, but also serving as a clock.
For others, the “loud and excessive” ringing was a bane, leading to a petition that led a judge in nearby Trieste to remove the bells in an unprecedented ruling.
“Fines have been given to Italian parishes if bells are too noisy, but they have never been confiscated before,” parish priest Klemen Zalar said. “This reaction was a bit too heavy.”
The row has embittered the population of 4,800, drawing accusations of personal vendettas.
It began during Italy’s tough COVID-19 lockdown in spring 2020, when the automatically operated bells became intolerable for some residents stuck at home.
“It was bam-bam, bam-bam all day long,” petition organizer Mauro Zerial said, who counted about 550 strokes per day between Mondays and Saturdays, and about 1,350 on Sundays.
“It would start at 6am, with 70 strokes for the Ave Maria, then seven at 7am, and then every 15 minutes until another long ring for the start of evening Mass,” he said. “It was crazy, but nobody wanted the bells to be silenced. We just wanted them to be operated within the norms, and in no way was this an attack against Slovenian traditions.”
Dolina, in the semi-autonomous Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, was part of the Austro-Hungarian empire until the area was annexed by Italy after World War I. Today, some of the population speak Slovene and hold dual citizenship.
Zalar said the bells’ schedule was much in tune with the way bells are traditionally used in Slovenian churches, adding that the ringing was never excessive.
Member of the European Parliament Ljudmila Novak said the issue was raised in Brussels after members of the Slovenian community in Dolina turned to her and her colleagues “in distress.”
“The Slovene minority is protected by special laws so that it can preserve its national identity and customs. These laws also include church rites,” she said. “We ask the commission in what way it will act to eliminate the disproportionate interference with religious freedom and cultural tradition” where the Slovenian national community lives.
The bells were reinstated by the judge in late January, albeit with an order for their use to be restricted, but silence prevails as the church develops a schedule adapted to the new rules.
Sara Merlak, who collected petition signatures, claimed they were forced to turn to the judiciary after the church did not help.
“All we wanted was for the Ave Maria to be moved to 7am,” she said. “Now we all miss the bells.”
RETURN OF MARCOS: Protesters demanded that stolen wealth be handed back as Ferdinand Marcos Jr is close to being elected to his father’s old job Thousands of Filipinos gathered yesterday to mark the anniversary of a “People Power” uprising against late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos, with a new Marcos era potentially just 10 weeks away. Thirty-six years after his father was overthrown and driven into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr is a runaway leader in opinion polls for the presidency, the end-game of a decades-long political fightback by a family accused of leading one of Asia’s most notorious kleptocracies. Rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, trailed by 44 points in the latest survey. Opponents to the 64-year-old Marcos Jr, a former congressman and senator, held events yesterday seeking
Ukrainian historian Yuriy Korchemniy has never fired an assault rifle in his life, but he joined scores of others and picked up a Kalashnikov when boxes of them were dumped from trucks and handed out to Ukraine’s new volunteer defense units on day two of Russia’s invasion. “They gave out the rifles, loaded them for us and here we are,” the 35-year-old said. The Kyiv bridge underpass he was guarding with a handful of other men — some in their 50s — leads to Western-backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administrative complex. The reverse side of the road runs through a working-class district of
A Pakistani court yesterday sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family to death for raping and beheading his girlfriend in a murder that sparked an outcry over the brutalizing of women in the deeply patriarchal nation. Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her. Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion, but was blocked by two staff members. “The main accused has been awarded the
“I dare you, watch me as I undress,” sings actor Ross Nasir in a Singapore musical comedy about dating as a plus-size woman, highlighting a nascent fat acceptance movement in a city-state that once forced children to join weight loss programs. Fat-shaming, or discrimination based on weight, is still common in Singapore and across Asia, but there are signs that the traditional view that only slim can be beautiful is being challenged. “It just took a longer time for people in Asia to get used to fat acceptance, but it’s growing. There’s more representation now,” said the 35-year-old, whose show Big