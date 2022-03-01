Turmoil in small Italian town after judge silences bells

The Guardian, ROME





All eight Slovenian members of the European Parliament have chimed in to a ringing argument in a small town in northern Italy, calling on the European Commission to act to “protect traditions” after an Italian judge silenced a church’s bells.

For some in Dolina, a town with a minority Slovene community close to Italy’s Slovenian border, the bells of Sant’ Ulderico Church were essential to the rhythm of their day, with the tolls not only informing them of the start of mass, a feast day or when someone died, but also serving as a clock.

For others, the “loud and excessive” ringing was a bane, leading to a petition that led a judge in nearby Trieste to remove the bells in an unprecedented ruling.

“Fines have been given to Italian parishes if bells are too noisy, but they have never been confiscated before,” parish priest Klemen Zalar said. “This reaction was a bit too heavy.”

The row has embittered the population of 4,800, drawing accusations of personal vendettas.

It began during Italy’s tough COVID-19 lockdown in spring 2020, when the automatically operated bells became intolerable for some residents stuck at home.

“It was bam-bam, bam-bam all day long,” petition organizer Mauro Zerial said, who counted about 550 strokes per day between Mondays and Saturdays, and about 1,350 on Sundays.

“It would start at 6am, with 70 strokes for the Ave Maria, then seven at 7am, and then every 15 minutes until another long ring for the start of evening Mass,” he said. “It was crazy, but nobody wanted the bells to be silenced. We just wanted them to be operated within the norms, and in no way was this an attack against Slovenian traditions.”

Dolina, in the semi-autonomous Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, was part of the Austro-Hungarian empire until the area was annexed by Italy after World War I. Today, some of the population speak Slovene and hold dual citizenship.

Zalar said the bells’ schedule was much in tune with the way bells are traditionally used in Slovenian churches, adding that the ringing was never excessive.

Member of the European Parliament Ljudmila Novak said the issue was raised in Brussels after members of the Slovenian community in Dolina turned to her and her colleagues “in distress.”

“The Slovene minority is protected by special laws so that it can preserve its national identity and customs. These laws also include church rites,” she said. “We ask the commission in what way it will act to eliminate the disproportionate interference with religious freedom and cultural tradition” where the Slovenian national community lives.

The bells were reinstated by the judge in late January, albeit with an order for their use to be restricted, but silence prevails as the church develops a schedule adapted to the new rules.

Sara Merlak, who collected petition signatures, claimed they were forced to turn to the judiciary after the church did not help.

“All we wanted was for the Ave Maria to be moved to 7am,” she said. “Now we all miss the bells.”