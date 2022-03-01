After decades of talking tough on global warming while greenhouse gas emissions rose, the world and its leaders were yesterday confronted by a horrifying “atlas of human suffering,” and the promise of far worse to come.
Nearly half the planet’s population are highly vulnerable to a devastating array of climate effects, according to a landmark UN report that said time had nearly run out to ensure a “liveable future” for all.
Species extinction, ecosystem collapse, insect-borne disease, deadly heat waves, megastorms, water shortages and reduced crop yields — all are measurably worse due to rising temperatures, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said.
Photo: AFP
In the past year, the world has experienced a cascade of unprecedented floods, heat waves and wildfires across four continents.
All these effects are expected to accelerate in the coming decades even if the fossil fuel pollution driving climate change is rapidly brought to heel, the 195-nation panel warned.
As nations struggle to finally bend the curve of carbon dioxide emissions downward, they must also prepare for a climate onslaught that in some cases can no longer be avoided, the report said.
For UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it a “damning indictment” of failed leadership, which he described as nothing short of “criminal.”
“The world’s biggest polluters are guilty of arson of our only home,” he said.
Even Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cannot distract from the truths laid out in the 3,600-page report and its all-important “Summary for Policymakers,” those taking part in the virtual, two-week talks said.
“Ignoring this report, or ignoring climate change, is simply not an option,” said scientist Han-Otto Portner, an IPCC cochair.
“Climate change is affecting us, it’s haunting us,” he added. “It is an existential threat.”
Svitlana Krakovska, who headed Ukraine’s delegation, spoke passionately at the conference’s final plenary about the link between conflict and global warming.
“Human-induced climate change and the war on Ukraine have the same roots — fossil fuels — and our dependence on them,” she said.
Among the report’s highlights was the intertwined fates of human and natural systems.
The report said that climate change cannot be tamed unless degraded forests and oceans that stock carbon are restored and protected; and the ecosystems on which life depends for clean water, air and soil would not survive intact in a world of runaway warming.
A viable future rests on a knife’s edge, it said.
Some dire effects are already irreversible, such as the likely demise of nearly all shallow water corals. Others points of no return lie just beyond the Paris Agreement’s aspirational target of capping global warming at 1.5°C above preindustrial levels, the report warned.
The 2015 treaty enjoins nations to hold the increase in temperatures to “well below” 2°C, but science has left no doubt that a 1.5°C threshold is far safer.
Even in optimistic scenarios of rapid reductions in carbon pollution, projections of climate impacts are sobering.
Up to 14 percent of land species face a “very high” risk of extinction with only 1.5°C of warming, the IPCC said, bolstering calls for conservation of 30 to 50 percent of the world’s land and ocean territory.
RETURN OF MARCOS: Protesters demanded that stolen wealth be handed back as Ferdinand Marcos Jr is close to being elected to his father’s old job Thousands of Filipinos gathered yesterday to mark the anniversary of a “People Power” uprising against late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos, with a new Marcos era potentially just 10 weeks away. Thirty-six years after his father was overthrown and driven into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr is a runaway leader in opinion polls for the presidency, the end-game of a decades-long political fightback by a family accused of leading one of Asia’s most notorious kleptocracies. Rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, trailed by 44 points in the latest survey. Opponents to the 64-year-old Marcos Jr, a former congressman and senator, held events yesterday seeking
Ukrainian historian Yuriy Korchemniy has never fired an assault rifle in his life, but he joined scores of others and picked up a Kalashnikov when boxes of them were dumped from trucks and handed out to Ukraine’s new volunteer defense units on day two of Russia’s invasion. “They gave out the rifles, loaded them for us and here we are,” the 35-year-old said. The Kyiv bridge underpass he was guarding with a handful of other men — some in their 50s — leads to Western-backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administrative complex. The reverse side of the road runs through a working-class district of
A Pakistani court yesterday sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family to death for raping and beheading his girlfriend in a murder that sparked an outcry over the brutalizing of women in the deeply patriarchal nation. Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her. Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion, but was blocked by two staff members. “The main accused has been awarded the
“I dare you, watch me as I undress,” sings actor Ross Nasir in a Singapore musical comedy about dating as a plus-size woman, highlighting a nascent fat acceptance movement in a city-state that once forced children to join weight loss programs. Fat-shaming, or discrimination based on weight, is still common in Singapore and across Asia, but there are signs that the traditional view that only slim can be beautiful is being challenged. “It just took a longer time for people in Asia to get used to fat acceptance, but it’s growing. There’s more representation now,” said the 35-year-old, whose show Big