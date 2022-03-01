China urges US to improve ties

‘FAMILY OF OPENNESS’: Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said the two countries could work together, but the US should stop supporting independence for Taiwan

AP, BEIJING





China’s top diplomat called on the US yesterday to take steps to improve ties, as tensions simmer over Taiwan, trade and other issues.

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi’s (王毅) remarks yesterday were delivered online to a forum marking the 50th anniversary of the Shanghai Communique signed during the icebreaking 1972 visit to China by then-US president Richard Nixon.

That trip led seven years later to the US and China establishing diplomatic relations, upon which the US cut formal ties with Taiwan.

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi yesterday delivers an online address during a forum marking the 50th anniversary of the Shanghai Communique. Photo: AP

Wang urged Washington to “reinstate a reasonable and pragmatic China policy” and work with China to put their relations on track, adding that the US was not upholding its commitments without mentioning specific steps China would take.

Each side needs to view their relations “in the broader perspective, with a more inclusive attitude, and choose dialogue over confrontation, cooperation over conflict, openness over seclusion, and integration over decoupling,” Wang said.

China has been particularly bothered by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s characterization of ties as “competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be, adversarial when it must be,” saying that the countries should be cooperating across the board, in spite of their sharp differences.

“The United States should truly see China as a partner in the course of development, rather than an adversary [playing] power games,” Wang said.

Rapprochement between Washington and Beijing in 1972 was largely driven by mutual distrust of the Soviet Union. In the decades since, China has grown increasingly close to Moscow, while US-Russia tensions have soared over the war in Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing earlier this month, and China has refused to either condemn or endorse Russia’s actions in Ukraine, despite its insistence on upholding national sovereignty above all.

“China must decide where to stand, and understand that bilateral relations with the US will only become more strained in the absence of a clear choice to stand with international law,” said forum participant Jacob Lew, chair of the influential National Committee on US-China Relations and a former US Treasury secretary.

Taiwan continues to be the main irritant in US-China relations, particularly as successive US administrations have approved arms sales to the nation and increased high-level contacts with the democratically elected government in Taipei.

China’s Ministry of Defense on Saturday protested the “provocative” passage of the guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson through the Taiwan Strait.

The Strait is in international waters, and the US Navy said the ship’s passage “demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows.”

Meanwhile, Wang yesterday said that China is willing to work with the US on a G7-led global infrastructure plan, and welcomes Washington to join its Belt and Road Initiative.

G7 nations, consisting of the US and its allies, proposed the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative in June last year to help developing countries meet infrastructure needs, as they sought to counter China’s growing influence.

“We are also willing to consider coordinating with the US ‘Build Back Better World’ initiative to provide the world with more high-quality public goods,” Wang said during the Shanghai Communique event.

He said that China is also open to the US participating in the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative, a call by Xi in September for all countries to work towards sustainable development.

The G7’s B3W initiative is seen as an alternative to rival China’s initiative, which was launched by Xi in 2013. More than 100 countries have signed agreements with China to cooperate in Belt and Road projects such as railways, ports, highways and other infrastructure.

Wang said that Washington should work with China in Asia-Pacific to build a “family of openness, inclusiveness, innovation, growth, connectivity and win-win cooperation,” rather than turn the region into one of conflict and confrontation.

The Shanghai Communique says that the two major powers with different social systems should be willing to coexist peacefully, he said, adding that the US should stop supporting independence for Taiwan.

Additional reporting by Reuters