With bowls of goulash, offers of free lodging and rides to Budapest, or just a hug and kind word, Hungarians have rushed to the Ukrainian border to help refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.
For Janos Molnar, one of dozens of Hungarians waiting on Sunday at the Tiszabecs border crossing with food and aid supplies, the support is a “moral duty.”
“I have three empty rooms at home in my nearby town, these people have been through hell,” the 50-year-old said while holding a placard written in Ukrainian.
Photo: AFP
More than 70,000 refugees have streamed into Hungary from Ukraine since Thursday according to police data.
Pulling their suitcases toward the throng of stalls with water and food packages, a weary group from conflict-torn Donetsk and Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine gratefully accepted Molnar’s offer.
The invasion triggered a rapid response by ordinary Hungarians, with citizens, church charities and mayors of border towns springing into action.
“When we saw what was happening we set up a Facebook appeal for donations,” said Zoltan Havasi, a bike courier who runs the Budapest Bike Mafia charity in the Hungarian capital.
Within hours, thousands of people delivered canned food, mattresses, sanitary and baby products to a warehouse, the 46-year-old said.
“People wanted to actively help, not just send money,” he said before setting off for the border from Budapest in a convoy of a dozen vans.
“There is more than is needed now, but a lot of it is non-perishable,” convoy co-organizer Akos Toth said as he unloaded the items in the border town of Zahony, part of a human chain of local volunteers.
“It will be useful if or when the situation in Ukraine escalates,” said Toth, founder of a children’s aid agency called Age of Hope.
Van driver Attila Aszodi said that he would take refugees to Budapest on the return ride and “come back tomorrow if needed.”
“I saw on the Internet that they were looking for drivers with their own vehicles, so I drove straight over,” the 44-year-old businessman said. “This is about humanity, anyone of us can suddenly become a refugee, as we saw this week in Ukraine.”
Zahony Mayor Laszlo Helmeczi said that about 5,000 people have arrived by train since Thursday, mostly women and children.
Helmeczi, 50, converted the town cultural center into a makeshift refugee hostel, arranging 300 mattresses in rooms normally used for concerts and exhibitions.
The efforts echo a similar humanitarian response in 2015 when Middle Eastern and African refugees and migrants poured through Hungary at the peak of Europe’s refugee crisis.
Some were stranded for weeks at a railway station in Budapest, dependent on aid brought by civil relief groups.
Unlike then, anti-migration Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who built a razor-wire fence in 2015 and border detention camps to keep out refugees and migrants, has now opened the EU member’s door to Ukrainians.
A government decree on Friday exempted anyone arriving from Ukraine from Hungary’s tough asylum laws, granting them temporary protection.
“Everyone fleeing Ukraine will find a friend in the Hungarian state,” Orban said in an interview on Sunday.
