For Xu Guoqi (徐國琦), a Chinese historian, Beijing’s reluctance to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is alarming.
“I’m a historian of the First World War. Europe sleep-walked into a huge conflict over 100 years ago, which also had had enormous consequences for China,” Xu said. “The world may be at the point of no return again.”
Looking at how Chinese diplomats are responding to it, and how Chinese have talked about it on social media in the past week, he said: “I’m afraid it seems we still have not learned the lessons of the past tragedies. As a historian I’m very disappointed.”
On Saturday morning, five renowned Chinese historians — Xu included — wrote an open letter denouncing Russia’s invasion of its neighbor and calling for peace.
The authors of the letter hoped to persuade Beijing to make its stance clearer: That what Russia is doing is wrong and China should say it out loud.
“What will this war lead to? Will it lead to a large-scale world war?” the historians asked. “Great catastrophes in history often started with local conflicts. We strongly opposed Russia’s war against Ukraine. Russia’s invasion of a sovereign state by force ... is a violation of the norms of international relations based on the United Nations charter and a breach of the existing international security system.”
In public, China opposes any act that violates territorial integrity.
Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) articulated that position again in a late-night post published on his ministry’s Web site on Friday, but over the course of the past week, as civilians were killed and Western sanctions intensified, Beijing continued to echo Putin’s argument that Moscow’s action is a response to NATO’s eastward expansion.
“Do they genuinely believe in that? Is it worth [it] for China to undermine its own credibility to defend the indefensible? I’m afraid they were fooled by Putin,” Xu said, adding that he and his colleagues wrote the letter because they love the nation and they do not wish a potential worldwide tragedy to stall China’s future.
“This is simply a black-and-white matter,” he said. “This is an invasion. As the Chinese saying goes: You cannot call a deer a horse. As Chinese historians, we do not wish to see China being dragged into something that will fundamentally harm the current world order. For the love of mankind, world peace and development, we should make this clear.”
However, Xu and his colleagues’ open letter was quickly taken down by Internet censors after 2 hours, 40 minutes online and, perhaps unsurprisingly, pro-war Chinese trolls denounced the authors as “shameful” and “traitorous.”
“Why did you not say anything during the West’s invasion in Iraq,” one wrote.
It is difficult to gauge public opinion in China, but in the past few days, while Beijing’s diplomats struggle with a coherent argument, many Chinese nationalists have expressed their admiration of Putin online.
Some called the Russian leader “the greatest strategist of this century.”
Others said that China should leverage the situation to “take Taiwan back.”
However, at the same time, censors are not taking down all anti-war posts, either.
On WeChat, for example, many have also been discussing the situation in Ukraine.
On Sunday, as Putin ordered his military to put Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert, some users posted a 1994 statement in which China urged all nuclear-armed states not to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against states that do not have them, including Ukraine.
On social media, some of those who are against Russia’s action are also speaking out — although they are often met with pro-war trolls who accuse them of being “weak” and “naive.”
“If Russia has issues with NATO, it should deal with NATO, why invade Ukraine?” one user said in a WeChat video that attracted more than half a million views.
There is a long history of Chinese intellectuals speaking out on major domestic and international issues, said Jeff Wasserstrom, a historian of modern China at the University of California, Irvine.
“Sometimes the risks involved are small, but at other points it is truly daring to engage in this time-honored practice,” he said.
Wasserstrom said that the five prominent Chinese historians’ letter was particularly noticeable because of the tightening of the freedom of speech on Chinese campuses. Several high-profile Chinese academics have been barred from teaching.
As the war intensifies, there are signs that Beijing might be changing its thinking.
Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Fan Xianrong (范先榮) on Sunday said in a video address that China respected Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He also urged Ukraine-based Chinese not to reveal their identity or display any signs of their nationality, reversing his embassy’s earlier advisory that encouraged Chinese to fly the national flag on their vehicles.
“Sooner or later, they’ll have to come to [their] senses,” Xu said. “The Chinese are very pragmatic. They need to understand they are a big beneficiary of the current world order, under which China also prospered. This is an opportunity for all of us to demonstrate we are a real responsible stakeholder.”
RETURN OF MARCOS: Protesters demanded that stolen wealth be handed back as Ferdinand Marcos Jr is close to being elected to his father’s old job Thousands of Filipinos gathered yesterday to mark the anniversary of a “People Power” uprising against late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos, with a new Marcos era potentially just 10 weeks away. Thirty-six years after his father was overthrown and driven into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr is a runaway leader in opinion polls for the presidency, the end-game of a decades-long political fightback by a family accused of leading one of Asia’s most notorious kleptocracies. Rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, trailed by 44 points in the latest survey. Opponents to the 64-year-old Marcos Jr, a former congressman and senator, held events yesterday seeking
Ukrainian historian Yuriy Korchemniy has never fired an assault rifle in his life, but he joined scores of others and picked up a Kalashnikov when boxes of them were dumped from trucks and handed out to Ukraine’s new volunteer defense units on day two of Russia’s invasion. “They gave out the rifles, loaded them for us and here we are,” the 35-year-old said. The Kyiv bridge underpass he was guarding with a handful of other men — some in their 50s — leads to Western-backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administrative complex. The reverse side of the road runs through a working-class district of
A Pakistani court yesterday sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family to death for raping and beheading his girlfriend in a murder that sparked an outcry over the brutalizing of women in the deeply patriarchal nation. Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her. Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion, but was blocked by two staff members. “The main accused has been awarded the
“I dare you, watch me as I undress,” sings actor Ross Nasir in a Singapore musical comedy about dating as a plus-size woman, highlighting a nascent fat acceptance movement in a city-state that once forced children to join weight loss programs. Fat-shaming, or discrimination based on weight, is still common in Singapore and across Asia, but there are signs that the traditional view that only slim can be beautiful is being challenged. “It just took a longer time for people in Asia to get used to fat acceptance, but it’s growing. There’s more representation now,” said the 35-year-old, whose show Big