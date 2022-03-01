Facilities for storing dead bodies at hospitals and public mortuaries in Hong Kong are struggling to keep pace with a record number of COVID-19 infections and deaths, eclipsing authorities’ attempts to control a worsening outbreak.
Dozens of bodies are waiting in hospital accident and emergency rooms across the territory to be transported to mortuaries, said Tony Ling (凌霄志), president of the Hong Kong Public Doctors’ Association.
“These bodies now need extra time to wait for collection, because resources are just so tight,” due to manpower and storage capacity shortages, he said.
Photo: Bloomberg
The government and Hong Kong Hospital Authority did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
There have been 659 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Hong Kong since the start of the pandemic at the end of 2019, less than in other similar major hubs.
However, numbers are climbing daily with a record 87 deaths yesterday, 67 of whom were unvaccinated.
A large proportion of Hong Kong’s elderly population are not vaccinated. Many have hesitated to be inoculated due to a fear of side effects and complacency due to the territory’s success in controlling the virus last year.
Medical experts have said that the territory of 7.4 million could see cumulative deaths from the virus potentially rising to about 3,206 by mid-May.
The government has in the past few days communicated to the public that the deaths are mostly among unvaccinated people.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said that Chinese experts had suggested to her administration that they explain “more clearly the clinical situation of the death cases to the public and boost vaccination among the elderly,” a government statement released on Sunday night said.
Additional reporting by AP
RETURN OF MARCOS: Protesters demanded that stolen wealth be handed back as Ferdinand Marcos Jr is close to being elected to his father’s old job Thousands of Filipinos gathered yesterday to mark the anniversary of a “People Power” uprising against late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos, with a new Marcos era potentially just 10 weeks away. Thirty-six years after his father was overthrown and driven into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr is a runaway leader in opinion polls for the presidency, the end-game of a decades-long political fightback by a family accused of leading one of Asia’s most notorious kleptocracies. Rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, trailed by 44 points in the latest survey. Opponents to the 64-year-old Marcos Jr, a former congressman and senator, held events yesterday seeking
Ukrainian historian Yuriy Korchemniy has never fired an assault rifle in his life, but he joined scores of others and picked up a Kalashnikov when boxes of them were dumped from trucks and handed out to Ukraine’s new volunteer defense units on day two of Russia’s invasion. “They gave out the rifles, loaded them for us and here we are,” the 35-year-old said. The Kyiv bridge underpass he was guarding with a handful of other men — some in their 50s — leads to Western-backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administrative complex. The reverse side of the road runs through a working-class district of
A Pakistani court yesterday sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family to death for raping and beheading his girlfriend in a murder that sparked an outcry over the brutalizing of women in the deeply patriarchal nation. Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her. Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion, but was blocked by two staff members. “The main accused has been awarded the
“I dare you, watch me as I undress,” sings actor Ross Nasir in a Singapore musical comedy about dating as a plus-size woman, highlighting a nascent fat acceptance movement in a city-state that once forced children to join weight loss programs. Fat-shaming, or discrimination based on weight, is still common in Singapore and across Asia, but there are signs that the traditional view that only slim can be beautiful is being challenged. “It just took a longer time for people in Asia to get used to fat acceptance, but it’s growing. There’s more representation now,” said the 35-year-old, whose show Big