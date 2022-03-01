South Korea is from today no longer requiring people to show proof of vaccination or negative test results to enter indoor spaces, removing a key preventive measure during a fast-developing surge in cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 that is elevating hospitalizations and deaths.
The South Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare’s announcement yesterday came as the country set another one-day record in COVID-19 deaths at 114, breaking the previous high of 112 set on Saturday.
More than 710 COVID-19 patients were in critical or serious conditions, up from 200 to 300 in the middle of last month, while nearly half of the country’s intensive care units designated for COVID-19 patients were occupied.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Rescinding the “anti-epidemic pass” would free more health workers to help monitor nearly 800,000 COVID-19 cases with mild or moderate symptoms who have been asked to isolate at home to save hospital space, said Park Hyang, a senior health ministry official.
About 250,000 people per day received free rapid antigen tests at public health offices and testing stations over the past week.
About half of those came for 24-hour proof of negative tests, the ministry said.
Since December last year, adults were required to show their vaccination status through smartphone apps or present proof of negative tests to enter potentially crowded spaces such as restaurants, coffee shops, gyms and karaoke venues.
However, the policy had already been challenged by local court rulings in cities such as Daegu, where a district judge last week ruled the measures as excessive for people in their 50s and younger.
He cited that the government has shifted the focus of its anti-virus campaign toward high-risk groups, including people in their 60s or older and those with preexisting medical conditions.
“We had considered the need to focus our limited public health resources to testing high-risk groups and managing people who already tested positive. There had also been regional confusion following court rulings,” Park said during a briefing.
She said that authorities have no plans to reintroduce the anti-epidemic pass unless the COVID-19 pandemic undergoes another major change, such as the emergence of a new variant.
“While the anti-epidemic pass has been halted, we ask for people in their 60s or older and unvaccinated people to exercise even more caution than before,” Park said, adding that omicron could dangerous to them.
Omicron has so far seemed less likely to cause serious illness or death than the Delta variant that hit the country hard in December and early January, but hospitalizations and deaths are beginning to rise amid a larger outbreak that is stretching worn-out health and public workers.
More than 86 percent of the country’s population are fully vaccinated and about 61 percent have received booster shots.
RETURN OF MARCOS: Protesters demanded that stolen wealth be handed back as Ferdinand Marcos Jr is close to being elected to his father’s old job Thousands of Filipinos gathered yesterday to mark the anniversary of a “People Power” uprising against late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos, with a new Marcos era potentially just 10 weeks away. Thirty-six years after his father was overthrown and driven into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr is a runaway leader in opinion polls for the presidency, the end-game of a decades-long political fightback by a family accused of leading one of Asia’s most notorious kleptocracies. Rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, trailed by 44 points in the latest survey. Opponents to the 64-year-old Marcos Jr, a former congressman and senator, held events yesterday seeking
Ukrainian historian Yuriy Korchemniy has never fired an assault rifle in his life, but he joined scores of others and picked up a Kalashnikov when boxes of them were dumped from trucks and handed out to Ukraine’s new volunteer defense units on day two of Russia’s invasion. “They gave out the rifles, loaded them for us and here we are,” the 35-year-old said. The Kyiv bridge underpass he was guarding with a handful of other men — some in their 50s — leads to Western-backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administrative complex. The reverse side of the road runs through a working-class district of
A Pakistani court yesterday sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family to death for raping and beheading his girlfriend in a murder that sparked an outcry over the brutalizing of women in the deeply patriarchal nation. Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her. Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion, but was blocked by two staff members. “The main accused has been awarded the
“I dare you, watch me as I undress,” sings actor Ross Nasir in a Singapore musical comedy about dating as a plus-size woman, highlighting a nascent fat acceptance movement in a city-state that once forced children to join weight loss programs. Fat-shaming, or discrimination based on weight, is still common in Singapore and across Asia, but there are signs that the traditional view that only slim can be beautiful is being challenged. “It just took a longer time for people in Asia to get used to fat acceptance, but it’s growing. There’s more representation now,” said the 35-year-old, whose show Big