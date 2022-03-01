COVID-19: NZ ends isolation for Australia arrivals

TRANSMISSION RATE SURGE: Arrivals almost have a lower prevalence of the Omicron variant than people living in the country, epidemiologist Michael Baker said

The Guardian, WELLINGTON





New Zealand has ended its self-isolation requirements for vaccinated travelers arriving from Australia, as the country’s COVID-19 transmission rate soars to among the highest in the world.

From tomorrow, vaccinated travelers would no longer need to self-isolate, but would still be required to undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival and five or six days later, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced yesterday.

If the traveler tests positive for the virus, they would be required to self-isolate, in line with requirements for New Zealanders. Unvaccinated travelers would still have to stay in managed isolation.

Passengers and loved ones reunite at the Auckland Airport arrivals hall yesterday. From tomorrow, vaccinated travelers from Australia no longer need to self-isolate. Photo: AFP

“I know this will be welcome news to the members of our team overseas eager to travel home to see loved ones as soon as possible. We can’t wait to see you,” Ardern said. “It’s also a huge milestone for our tourism sector and regional economies.”

The staged border reopening previously announced would still stand, but with some adjustments, she said.

The first stage, which began yesterday, means vaccinated New Zealanders and other visa holders arriving from Australia only have to self-isolate until midnight tomorrow, when the new rules begin.

Stage two, which was to allow returning New Zealanders and eligible critical workers from the rest of the world to skip isolation, was due to start on March 12, but would be brought forward to Friday.

The New Zealand Cabinet is to consider the requirements for all other travelers in the coming months.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said there is no longer much public health justification for continuing controls at the border, because “people arriving from overseas will not contribute to the disease burden.”

“We have almost got to the point now where people arriving in New Zealand have a lower prevalence of Omicron infection than people who live in New Zealand,” Baker said.

New Zealand now has one of the highest levels of COVID-19 transmission in the world, researchers have said — an extraordinary turnaround for a country that had managed to dampen the virus’ spread throughout much of the pandemic.

COVID-19 modelers at Rako Science have calculated New Zealand’s effective reproduction number — or R value — to be 4.23, meaning the average infected person is passing Omicron on to more than four people.

That gives New Zealand the highest R value of more than 180 countries by a high margin, with Myanmar recording the second-highest rate of spread at 2.98.

The country is in the midst of an Omicron surge, with 334 people in hospital and 14,633 cases reported yesterday, including New Zealand Minister for the Environment, who became the country’s first lawmaker to report testing positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

He wrote on Twitter that he was isolating at home and had not been at parliament, nor with other lawmakers or staff, for a week.