New Zealand has ended its self-isolation requirements for vaccinated travelers arriving from Australia, as the country’s COVID-19 transmission rate soars to among the highest in the world.
From tomorrow, vaccinated travelers would no longer need to self-isolate, but would still be required to undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival and five or six days later, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced yesterday.
If the traveler tests positive for the virus, they would be required to self-isolate, in line with requirements for New Zealanders. Unvaccinated travelers would still have to stay in managed isolation.
Photo: AFP
“I know this will be welcome news to the members of our team overseas eager to travel home to see loved ones as soon as possible. We can’t wait to see you,” Ardern said. “It’s also a huge milestone for our tourism sector and regional economies.”
The staged border reopening previously announced would still stand, but with some adjustments, she said.
The first stage, which began yesterday, means vaccinated New Zealanders and other visa holders arriving from Australia only have to self-isolate until midnight tomorrow, when the new rules begin.
Stage two, which was to allow returning New Zealanders and eligible critical workers from the rest of the world to skip isolation, was due to start on March 12, but would be brought forward to Friday.
The New Zealand Cabinet is to consider the requirements for all other travelers in the coming months.
Epidemiologist Michael Baker said there is no longer much public health justification for continuing controls at the border, because “people arriving from overseas will not contribute to the disease burden.”
“We have almost got to the point now where people arriving in New Zealand have a lower prevalence of Omicron infection than people who live in New Zealand,” Baker said.
New Zealand now has one of the highest levels of COVID-19 transmission in the world, researchers have said — an extraordinary turnaround for a country that had managed to dampen the virus’ spread throughout much of the pandemic.
COVID-19 modelers at Rako Science have calculated New Zealand’s effective reproduction number — or R value — to be 4.23, meaning the average infected person is passing Omicron on to more than four people.
That gives New Zealand the highest R value of more than 180 countries by a high margin, with Myanmar recording the second-highest rate of spread at 2.98.
The country is in the midst of an Omicron surge, with 334 people in hospital and 14,633 cases reported yesterday, including New Zealand Minister for the Environment, who became the country’s first lawmaker to report testing positive for the virus since the pandemic began.
He wrote on Twitter that he was isolating at home and had not been at parliament, nor with other lawmakers or staff, for a week.
RETURN OF MARCOS: Protesters demanded that stolen wealth be handed back as Ferdinand Marcos Jr is close to being elected to his father’s old job Thousands of Filipinos gathered yesterday to mark the anniversary of a “People Power” uprising against late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos, with a new Marcos era potentially just 10 weeks away. Thirty-six years after his father was overthrown and driven into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr is a runaway leader in opinion polls for the presidency, the end-game of a decades-long political fightback by a family accused of leading one of Asia’s most notorious kleptocracies. Rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, trailed by 44 points in the latest survey. Opponents to the 64-year-old Marcos Jr, a former congressman and senator, held events yesterday seeking
Ukrainian historian Yuriy Korchemniy has never fired an assault rifle in his life, but he joined scores of others and picked up a Kalashnikov when boxes of them were dumped from trucks and handed out to Ukraine’s new volunteer defense units on day two of Russia’s invasion. “They gave out the rifles, loaded them for us and here we are,” the 35-year-old said. The Kyiv bridge underpass he was guarding with a handful of other men — some in their 50s — leads to Western-backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administrative complex. The reverse side of the road runs through a working-class district of
A Pakistani court yesterday sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family to death for raping and beheading his girlfriend in a murder that sparked an outcry over the brutalizing of women in the deeply patriarchal nation. Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her. Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion, but was blocked by two staff members. “The main accused has been awarded the
“I dare you, watch me as I undress,” sings actor Ross Nasir in a Singapore musical comedy about dating as a plus-size woman, highlighting a nascent fat acceptance movement in a city-state that once forced children to join weight loss programs. Fat-shaming, or discrimination based on weight, is still common in Singapore and across Asia, but there are signs that the traditional view that only slim can be beautiful is being challenged. “It just took a longer time for people in Asia to get used to fat acceptance, but it’s growing. There’s more representation now,” said the 35-year-old, whose show Big