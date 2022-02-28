India’s decision to abstain from voting on a UN Security Council resolution demanding that Russia cease its invasion of Ukraine does not mean support for Moscow, experts said, but reflects New Delhi’s reliance on its Cold War ally for energy, weapons and support in conflicts with neighbors.
India on Friday regretted countries giving up the path of diplomacy, but refrained from voting along with the US on the resolution that would have meant altering its ties with Russia spanning more than seven decades.
Russia vetoed the resolution, while China and the United Arab Emirates also abstained.
“We have not supported what Russia has done. We have abstained. It is the right thing to do under the circumstances,” said G. Parthasarthy, a retired Indian diplomat.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday appealed for an “immediate cessation of violence.”
Modi called for efforts to return to diplomacy, saying the “differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.”
In the past, India depended on Soviet support and its veto power in the Security Council in its dispute over Kashmir with its longtime rival Pakistan.
The war in Ukraine not only added to challenges faced by New Delhi in Kashmir, but also along its restive mountain frontier with China. Pakistan and China are seen to be on the Russian side, and India believes Moscow has leverage to change Beijing’s hard stance on the border issue.
As the fighting continued in Ukraine, several organizations held protests in the Indian capital for a second day on Saturday, demanding an end to the Russian aggression and pressing the Indian government to evacuate thousands of Indians, mostly students, stranded there.
C. Raja Mohan, a senior fellow with the Asia Society Policy Institute, said the problem was India’s continued reliance on Russian weapons.
“This is not just an abstract question, but the fact is that India is in the middle of a war with China. India is locked in an eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation with China over a disputed frontier,” he said.
India and Russia have set a target of US$30 billion in bilateral trade by the end of 2025.
India is also dependent on Russian oil and gas.
It imported 1.8 million tones of thermal coal from Russia last year and accounts for about 0.2 percent of Russia’s natural gas exports.
State-run Gas Authority of India Ltd has a 20-year deal with Russia’s Gazprom for 2.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas a year, which started in 2018, according to Indian media reports.
India’s acquisition of Russian S-400 missile systems, which it considers to be critical in countering China, could also prove to be an irritant in Indo-US ties.
As the Ukraine crisis deepens, the real problem for India is how it navigates international sanctions against Russia.
The missile system deal with Moscow has put India at risk of US sanctions, after Washington asked its partners to stay away from Russian military equipment.
“The problem for India has just begun. The urgent need for it is to break out of dependence on the Russian weapons,” Raja Mohan said.
Noor Ahmed Baba, a political scientist, said that Western countries will be unhappy with India, but they probably cannot afford to entirely alienate New Delhi.
“After all, countries balance principles with real politicking and diplomacy,” he said. “It’s not only India’s advantage to be with the West, but they also need India.”
