Canada flags ‘concerns’ over Russian channel RT

AFP, OTTAWA





Canadian authorities on Saturday expressed “concerns” over the local broadcasting of state-funded Russian channel Russia Today (RT), which critics have long labeled a mouthpiece for the Kremlin.

Regularly accused in the West of contributing to disinformation, RT is in the crosshairs of several European countries, with the heat on the channel amped up since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week.

“I share the concerns of many Canadians about the presence of Russia Today in our broadcasting system,” Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.

“We’re looking at all options,” he added, amid growing calls in Canada to ban the channel.

While RT is on the list of non-Canadian programming services authorized for distribution, its broadcasting license is “a privilege that can be withdrawn,” the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said in French-language newspaper Le Devoir on Friday.

A ban on broadcasting can be imposed in case of failure to “present the news with accuracy and impartiality,” the CRTC said.

Canada joins a slew of countries looking to restrict RT in the past few weeks. On Friday, Finland’s main cable company said it was blocking RT broadcasts in solidarity with Ukraine.

The British government on Wednesday announced that it had asked media regulator Ofcom to review RT’s UK broadcasting license.

At the beginning of this month, Germany banned RT, which prompted Russia to close the Moscow bureau of German media outlet Deutsche Welle.