Canadian authorities on Saturday expressed “concerns” over the local broadcasting of state-funded Russian channel Russia Today (RT), which critics have long labeled a mouthpiece for the Kremlin.
Regularly accused in the West of contributing to disinformation, RT is in the crosshairs of several European countries, with the heat on the channel amped up since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week.
“I share the concerns of many Canadians about the presence of Russia Today in our broadcasting system,” Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.
“We’re looking at all options,” he added, amid growing calls in Canada to ban the channel.
While RT is on the list of non-Canadian programming services authorized for distribution, its broadcasting license is “a privilege that can be withdrawn,” the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said in French-language newspaper Le Devoir on Friday.
A ban on broadcasting can be imposed in case of failure to “present the news with accuracy and impartiality,” the CRTC said.
Canada joins a slew of countries looking to restrict RT in the past few weeks. On Friday, Finland’s main cable company said it was blocking RT broadcasts in solidarity with Ukraine.
The British government on Wednesday announced that it had asked media regulator Ofcom to review RT’s UK broadcasting license.
At the beginning of this month, Germany banned RT, which prompted Russia to close the Moscow bureau of German media outlet Deutsche Welle.
RETURN OF MARCOS: Protesters demanded that stolen wealth be handed back as Ferdinand Marcos Jr is close to being elected to his father’s old job Thousands of Filipinos gathered yesterday to mark the anniversary of a “People Power” uprising against late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos, with a new Marcos era potentially just 10 weeks away. Thirty-six years after his father was overthrown and driven into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr is a runaway leader in opinion polls for the presidency, the end-game of a decades-long political fightback by a family accused of leading one of Asia’s most notorious kleptocracies. Rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, trailed by 44 points in the latest survey. Opponents to the 64-year-old Marcos Jr, a former congressman and senator, held events yesterday seeking
Ukrainian historian Yuriy Korchemniy has never fired an assault rifle in his life, but he joined scores of others and picked up a Kalashnikov when boxes of them were dumped from trucks and handed out to Ukraine’s new volunteer defense units on day two of Russia’s invasion. “They gave out the rifles, loaded them for us and here we are,” the 35-year-old said. The Kyiv bridge underpass he was guarding with a handful of other men — some in their 50s — leads to Western-backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administrative complex. The reverse side of the road runs through a working-class district of
A Pakistani court yesterday sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family to death for raping and beheading his girlfriend in a murder that sparked an outcry over the brutalizing of women in the deeply patriarchal nation. Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her. Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion, but was blocked by two staff members. “The main accused has been awarded the
“I dare you, watch me as I undress,” sings actor Ross Nasir in a Singapore musical comedy about dating as a plus-size woman, highlighting a nascent fat acceptance movement in a city-state that once forced children to join weight loss programs. Fat-shaming, or discrimination based on weight, is still common in Singapore and across Asia, but there are signs that the traditional view that only slim can be beautiful is being challenged. “It just took a longer time for people in Asia to get used to fat acceptance, but it’s growing. There’s more representation now,” said the 35-year-old, whose show Big