Fourteen people were before dawn on Saturday morning shot at a hookah parlor, and police said one man died and that two of those hit by gunfire sustained critical injuries.
The shooting happened at about 3:15am and preliminary information indicated that two people at a party got into an altercation and exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people, Las Vegas Police Captain Dori Koren said.
Koren told reporters that no arrests had been made and no suspect descriptions were immediately available, but that authorities did not believe there was any danger to the general public.
Photo: AP
Police went to the hookah bar identified by the Las Vegas Review-Journal as Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge and Restaurant after receiving multiple 911 calls, Koren said.
Officers secured the scene and rendered aid, including applying tourniquets and administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Koren said.
Investigators were trying to determine the types of gun or guns used in the shooting.
“It’s a fairly large scene, so it’s going so take some time to go through the entire scene,” he said. “We’re not really sure exactly what kind of weapon was used, or exactly if there were two shooters. We believe there was an exchange of gunfire, but we’re still looking into all of information.”
The medical aid provided to victims by the officers who initially responded “definitely was significance in this case,” Koren said.
Hours after the shooting, much of the shopping plaza where the shooting occurred remained cordoned off by police tape as officers looked for stray bullets and other evidence.
