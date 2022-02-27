World News Quick Take

INDIA

New Delhi ends curbs

The country’s capital has announced the end of all the remaining COVID-19 restrictions after government data showed that cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 had fallen. The country recorded 11,499 new daily cases and 255 deaths, according to the health ministry’s latest statistics yesterday, a tiny fraction of those seen during the devastating peak last year. Local officials in the Delhi region, which recorded 460 cases and two deaths on Friday, decided to lift a night curfew and allow restaurants to operate at full capacity. Places of religious worship were also permitted to reopen. Schools are to function fully offline from April 1, while fines for not wearing masks were also reduced.

CANADA

Protest leader denied bail

A judge on Friday denied bail to a prominent organizer of the three-week convoy protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa. Pat King was arrested on Friday last week and faces charges of mischief, counseling to commit mischief, counseling to commit the offense of disobeying a court order and counselsing to obstruct police. Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour said he is not satisfied that King, if released, would not commit offenses similar to those he is accused of. The trucker protest grew until it closed a handful of Canada-US border posts and shut down key parts of the capital for more than three weeks. All border blockades have now ended and the streets around the Canadian Parliament are quiet.

MEXICO

Sixth journalist killed

The director of an online news site who was until recently a municipal functionary in Sonora state was killed late on Thursday, the sixth journalist this year. The state prosecutor’s office said on Friday that Jorge Camero was gunned down inside a gym in the town of Empalme. A preliminary investigation indicated the killing was related to criminal activity. State Attorney General Claudia Contreras Cordova said that while they were looking at Camero’s news site, her office did not consider freedom of expression as one of its lines of investigation. “This is related to street-level drug sales or possible criminal groups,” Contreras said in a video statement.

INDONESIA

Quake toll rises to eight

Searchers continued to dig in the rubble of collapsed buildings and mud from landslides for more victims yesterday, a day after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook Sumatra Island, killing eight people, injuring 86 and leaving thousands displaced. At least five people were killed in Pasaman District and three people died in the neighboring district of West Pasaman, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said. Rescuers were still searching for six villagers believed to be buried under tonnes of mud that tumbled down from the surrounding hills triggered by the quake.

HONG KONG

Rule for children eased

Authorities said they would allow some children testing positive for COVID-19 to remain at home, rather than being separated from their parents and hospitalized, after a public outcry from families across the territory. Some families had despaired over strict COVID-19 rules that saw even toddlers in some cases taken away from their parents and isolated, prompting some families to leave the territory. The Hospital Authority told Reuters late on Friday that not all COVID-19-positive children would be required to go to hospital.