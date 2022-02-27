INDIA
New Delhi ends curbs
The country’s capital has announced the end of all the remaining COVID-19 restrictions after government data showed that cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 had fallen. The country recorded 11,499 new daily cases and 255 deaths, according to the health ministry’s latest statistics yesterday, a tiny fraction of those seen during the devastating peak last year. Local officials in the Delhi region, which recorded 460 cases and two deaths on Friday, decided to lift a night curfew and allow restaurants to operate at full capacity. Places of religious worship were also permitted to reopen. Schools are to function fully offline from April 1, while fines for not wearing masks were also reduced.
CANADA
Protest leader denied bail
A judge on Friday denied bail to a prominent organizer of the three-week convoy protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa. Pat King was arrested on Friday last week and faces charges of mischief, counseling to commit mischief, counseling to commit the offense of disobeying a court order and counselsing to obstruct police. Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour said he is not satisfied that King, if released, would not commit offenses similar to those he is accused of. The trucker protest grew until it closed a handful of Canada-US border posts and shut down key parts of the capital for more than three weeks. All border blockades have now ended and the streets around the Canadian Parliament are quiet.
MEXICO
Sixth journalist killed
The director of an online news site who was until recently a municipal functionary in Sonora state was killed late on Thursday, the sixth journalist this year. The state prosecutor’s office said on Friday that Jorge Camero was gunned down inside a gym in the town of Empalme. A preliminary investigation indicated the killing was related to criminal activity. State Attorney General Claudia Contreras Cordova said that while they were looking at Camero’s news site, her office did not consider freedom of expression as one of its lines of investigation. “This is related to street-level drug sales or possible criminal groups,” Contreras said in a video statement.
INDONESIA
Quake toll rises to eight
Searchers continued to dig in the rubble of collapsed buildings and mud from landslides for more victims yesterday, a day after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook Sumatra Island, killing eight people, injuring 86 and leaving thousands displaced. At least five people were killed in Pasaman District and three people died in the neighboring district of West Pasaman, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said. Rescuers were still searching for six villagers believed to be buried under tonnes of mud that tumbled down from the surrounding hills triggered by the quake.
HONG KONG
Rule for children eased
Authorities said they would allow some children testing positive for COVID-19 to remain at home, rather than being separated from their parents and hospitalized, after a public outcry from families across the territory. Some families had despaired over strict COVID-19 rules that saw even toddlers in some cases taken away from their parents and isolated, prompting some families to leave the territory. The Hospital Authority told Reuters late on Friday that not all COVID-19-positive children would be required to go to hospital.
RETURN OF MARCOS: Protesters demanded that stolen wealth be handed back as Ferdinand Marcos Jr is close to being elected to his father’s old job Thousands of Filipinos gathered yesterday to mark the anniversary of a “People Power” uprising against late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos, with a new Marcos era potentially just 10 weeks away. Thirty-six years after his father was overthrown and driven into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr is a runaway leader in opinion polls for the presidency, the end-game of a decades-long political fightback by a family accused of leading one of Asia’s most notorious kleptocracies. Rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, trailed by 44 points in the latest survey. Opponents to the 64-year-old Marcos Jr, a former congressman and senator, held events yesterday seeking
A Pakistani court yesterday sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family to death for raping and beheading his girlfriend in a murder that sparked an outcry over the brutalizing of women in the deeply patriarchal nation. Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her. Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion, but was blocked by two staff members. “The main accused has been awarded the
“I dare you, watch me as I undress,” sings actor Ross Nasir in a Singapore musical comedy about dating as a plus-size woman, highlighting a nascent fat acceptance movement in a city-state that once forced children to join weight loss programs. Fat-shaming, or discrimination based on weight, is still common in Singapore and across Asia, but there are signs that the traditional view that only slim can be beautiful is being challenged. “It just took a longer time for people in Asia to get used to fat acceptance, but it’s growing. There’s more representation now,” said the 35-year-old, whose show Big
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said that a Chinese naval vessel that pointed a laser at an Australian defense plane was potentially visible from the Australian mainland, as Canberra demanded a “full investigation” by Beijing. Morrison said on radio that his government had not received an explanation from China over the incident on Thursday, considered by Canberra as a “dangerous and reckless act.” A Chinese navy vessel within Australia’s exclusive economic zone directed a laser at an Australian military aircraft in flight over Australia’s northern approaches, illuminating the plane and potentially endangering lives, the Australian Department of Defence said on Saturday. The