S Korea posts worst COVID-19 toll

OMICRON SURGE: More than 640 COVID-19 patients were in serious or critical condition, compared with 200 to 300 such patients in the middle of this month

AP, SEOUL





South Korea yesterday saw its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting 112 fatalities in the latest 24-hour period, as it grapples with a wave of infections driven by the fast-moving Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Health workers diagnosed 166,209 new cases, which came close to Wednesday’s one-day record of 171,451 and represented more than a 37-fold increase from daily levels in the middle of last month, when Omicron first emerged as the country’s dominant strain.

Omicron has so far seemed less likely to cause serious illness or death than the Delta strain that hit the country hard in December and early last month.

However, hospitalizations and deaths are beginning to creep up amid a growing outbreak that is stretching worn-out health and public workers.

More than 640 virus patients were in serious or critical condition, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, compared with about 200 to 300 in the middle of this month.

The South Korean Ministry of Health said about 44 percent of the country’s intensive care units designated for COVID-19 patients are occupied.

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, Seoul’s No. 2 official behind South Korean President Moon Jae-in, on Friday said that health authorities anticipate the Omicron wave will peak sometime in the middle of next month, when the country might see daily cases of about 250,000.

There are concerns that transmissions could worsen with schools beginning new semesters next month and also because of political rallies ahead of the March 9 presidential election.

More than 86 percent of the country’s population of more than 51 million have been fully vaccinated and about 60 percent have received booster shots.

The country has been rolling out fourth vaccination shots to people at nursery homes and long-term care settings to protect them from the Omicron surge. Officials on Wednesday approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 and plan to announce the rollout for that age group next month.