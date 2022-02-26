World News Quick Take

INDONESIA

Sumatra rattled by quake

A strong, shallow earthquake hit near the coast of Sumatra Island yesterday, killing two people and injuring 20, damaging buildings and panicking people on Sumatra island and in neighboring Malaysia and Singapore. The US Geological Survey said the earthquake measured 6.2 in magnitude, 12km below the Earth’s surface, about 66km north-northwest of Bukittinggi, a hilly town in West Sumatra Province. Two people were reportedly killed in West Pasaman district, the closest area to the epicenter, and 20 others were injured as dozens of houses and buildings reportedly collapsed. A landslide was also reported in the district.

SOMALIA

Elections again delayed

Somalian leaders agreed to extend parliamentary elections until March 15, once more postponing a long-delayed presidential vote. The government had set a deadline for the parliamentary ballot to be completed yesterday. Lawmakers failed to meet the deadline because of a lack of funding and insecurity, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on Thursday. Elections began in November to elect lawmakers who are then to choose a new president. So far, only about two-thirds of the 275 seats in the nation’s bicameral parliament have been filled. Somalia is struggling to rebuild its economy after more than two decades of civil war. It failed to hold an election in February last year, and lawmakers instead extended President Mohamed Abdullahi’s mandate.

UNITED STATES

Supreme court pick chosen

President Joe Biden has decided on his first Supreme Court nominee, US media reported on Thursday. However, the name was not being released until after press time last night. The president promised during his 2020 campaign to elevate the first black woman to the country’s highest bench, which he can now do since Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, announced his retirement last month. CNN first reported that Biden had made his decision, which was confirmed by CBS News, both citing sources familiar with the process. The White House has been tight-lipped about who it might choose to replace Breyer, a liberal stalwart who plans to retire in June at the end of the court’s current term. Among the favorites are US Circuit Court judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, South Carolina judge Michelle Childs and California Supreme Court judge Leondra Kruger.

ARGENTINA

Fires endanger wildlife

Wildfires in Argentina’s north are forcing local species of wildlife, including capybaras, marsh deer and anteaters, to flee ahead of the flames, with many animals killed or injured in their attempt to escape the spread of the fires. The blazes in Corrientes Province, which borders Paraguay, have burned through nearly 900,000 hectares of forest and pasture land, some 12 percent of the region, including destroying habitats in the biodiverse Ibera Park wetlands. “There are sectors of the Ibera where animals have been trapped,” said Sofia Heinonen, executive director of Rewilding Argentina, a foundation that works to protect at-risk species. “They usually have water as a refuge area, they always have the mountains, but in this case the extraordinary recent drought has caused many of the ravines, many of the lagoons and a large part of the mountains to be dry,” Heinonen said.