Ukraine Conflict: Chinese in Ukraine offered evacuation flights by embassy

Reuters, SHANGHAI, China





China’s embassy in Ukraine yesterday said that Chinese nationals could register for chartered flights to leave the eastern European country, after Russia unleashed the biggest attack on a European country since World War II.

In a notice posted on the embassy’s WeChat account, China said that traveling on the charter flights is up to the individual and registrations would be open until tomorrow.

There are about 6,000 Chinese nationals in the Ukraine, an embassy spokesperson said.

A person watches a TV screen showing news about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in a shopping mall in Hangzhou, China, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine in a pre-dawn televised address on Thursday.

Explosions and gunfire were heard through the day in Kyiv and elsewhere in the country. Russia yesterday pressed its invasion to the outskirts of the capital.

Earlier this week the embassy advised Chinese nationals in Ukraine against venturing to “unstable” areas, but stopped short of telling them to leave the country.

Additional reporting by AP