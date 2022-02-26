Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy yesterday said that continued Russian aggression against his country showed that sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West were not enough.
Zelenskiy said the world was continuing to observe what was going on in Ukraine after its capital, Kyiv, and other parts of the country were struck by Russian missiles in the early hours yesterday.
Addressing the Russian population in Russian at the end of a televised speech, Zelenskiy said that the bombing of Kyiv was reminiscent of Nazi Germany’s attacks during World War II.
Photo: Reuters / Russian Foreign Ministry
“This is reminiscent of 1941,” Zelenskiy said.
“To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: We see you,” he said. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
Hundreds were detained across Russian cities on Thursday after taking part in protests after Moscow launched a massive military operation against Ukraine.
Photo: Reuters
SEPARATIST EMBASSIES
Meanwhile, the Kremlin said that Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov would later yesterday hold talks with officials from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics of eastern Ukraine on their plans to open embassies in Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on Monday to recognize the two breakaway regions as independent states before ordering a full-blown invasion of Ukraine.
The Kremlin said in a statement that the sides would discuss Russian military operations in Ukraine, as well as the opening of the embassies of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic in the Russian capital.
They would also discuss the opening of Russian diplomatic outposts in the two regions, it said.
Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, collectively known as the Donbass, broke away from Ukrainian government control in 2014 and proclaimed themselves independent “people’s republics.”
Putin authorized “a special military operation” against Ukraine on Thursday to eliminate what he called a serious security threat to Russia.
He said that his aim was to demilitarize Russia’s southern neighbor.
In related news, Poland said it would open nine reception points near its border with Ukraine to provide food, medical assistance and information to potential refugees.
The head of Poland’s border guard on Thursday said that the situation on the border was stable.
