In the stores and buses of Iraq, masks are rare, even as COVID-19 spreads widely. Vaccines are viewed with suspicion and the sick see hospitals as a last resort.
At Al-Shifaa Hospital in Baghdad, the ramifications are clear.
Half of the 40 intensive care beds are occupied in the department, where irregular beeping from monitors and IV machines is constantly heard.
Photo: AFP
The hospital has been turned into a COVID-19 treatment center since the start of the pandemic and can treat 175 patients.
Since last month, Iraq’s 40 million people have been confronted with a fourth wave of the virus, but unlike other countries, the government has not imposed any restrictions.
Iraq has recorded more than 2.2 million infections and 24,000 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago, but data released by the authorities indicates that infections are now declining to about 2,000 new cases per day.
Fewer than 10 million people in Iraq, about a quarter of the population, have been vaccinated, Iraqi Ministry of Health spokesman Seif al-Badr said, adding that less than 7 million have received two doses, and less than 100,000 have had a booster shot.
In neighboring Iran, 66 percent of its population of 83 million has received two doses.
“About 90 percent of the sick are older than 60,” Al-Shifaa intensive care director Mohammed Salih said. “Most have chronic conditions — diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease.”
Countering misinformation is another priority.
“Most of the pregnant women we admitted in our facility are not vaccinated because they are afraid for their precious babies, that maybe if they take the vaccine it will have an effect” on the infant, said Daniel Uche, a physician with Doctors Without Borders, a charity assisting the hospital.
Salih said that he noticed another trend: “Most of the patients come in only after reaching a critical stage.”
They prefer to stay at home because of “social media” and “rumors” that minimize the gravity of COVID-19 or that raise suspicions about the vaccines, he added.
Those are the latest challenges for a health system crippled by decades of war.
Badr said that the health infrastructure in some provinces “was entirely destroyed” in the war against the Islamic State group jihadists from 2014-2017.
The health budget of the oil-rich country does not even receive 2 percent of government expenditures.
At Al-Shifaa, Farouk Naoum, 75, is leaving hospital after his recovery. He was among the minority of Iraqis vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but was nonetheless infected.
“You have to be careful, very careful,” he said after his month of treatment.
‘ENDANGERING LIVES’: One of two Chinese vessels sailing through the Torres Strait off the country’s northern coast was said to have pointed the laser at the military plane A Chinese navy vessel directed a laser at an Australian military aircraft in flight over Australia’s northern approaches, illuminating the plane and potentially endangering lives, the Australian Department of Defence said yesterday. The P-8A Poseidon — a maritime patrol aircraft — detected a laser emanating from a Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy vessel, the department said in a statement. “Illumination of the aircraft by the Chinese vessel is a serious safety incident,” the department said. “Acts like this have the potential to endanger lives. We strongly condemn unprofessional and unsafe military conduct.” The Chinese vessel was sailing east with another navy ship through
Philippine police have arrested a Manila-based doctor, accusing her of being a leader of a Maoist rebel group that has waged a decades-long insurgency against the central government. Maria Natividad Castro, 53, is being held without bail and would be tried on charges of kidnapping, for which a lower court had ordered her arrest in 2020, police said in a statement on Friday. However, her former employer, human rights monitor Karapatan, said that Castro was facing “trumped up” charges after she investigated alleged human rights abuses in the volatile Mindanao region while also setting up community health centers there. She was arrested at
“I dare you, watch me as I undress,” sings actor Ross Nasir in a Singapore musical comedy about dating as a plus-size woman, highlighting a nascent fat acceptance movement in a city-state that once forced children to join weight loss programs. Fat-shaming, or discrimination based on weight, is still common in Singapore and across Asia, but there are signs that the traditional view that only slim can be beautiful is being challenged. “It just took a longer time for people in Asia to get used to fat acceptance, but it’s growing. There’s more representation now,” said the 35-year-old, whose show Big
A Pakistani court yesterday sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family to death for raping and beheading his girlfriend in a murder that sparked an outcry over the brutalizing of women in the deeply patriarchal nation. Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her. Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion, but was blocked by two staff members. “The main accused has been awarded the