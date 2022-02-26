COVID-19 rages through Iraq as vaccinations lag

AFP, Baghdad





In the stores and buses of Iraq, masks are rare, even as COVID-19 spreads widely. Vaccines are viewed with suspicion and the sick see hospitals as a last resort.

At Al-Shifaa Hospital in Baghdad, the ramifications are clear.

Half of the 40 intensive care beds are occupied in the department, where irregular beeping from monitors and IV machines is constantly heard.

Iraqi medical workers attend to a patient at Al-Shifaa Hospital in Baghdad on Sunday. Photo: AFP

The hospital has been turned into a COVID-19 treatment center since the start of the pandemic and can treat 175 patients.

Since last month, Iraq’s 40 million people have been confronted with a fourth wave of the virus, but unlike other countries, the government has not imposed any restrictions.

Iraq has recorded more than 2.2 million infections and 24,000 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago, but data released by the authorities indicates that infections are now declining to about 2,000 new cases per day.

Fewer than 10 million people in Iraq, about a quarter of the population, have been vaccinated, Iraqi Ministry of Health spokesman Seif al-Badr said, adding that less than 7 million have received two doses, and less than 100,000 have had a booster shot.

In neighboring Iran, 66 percent of its population of 83 million has received two doses.

“About 90 percent of the sick are older than 60,” Al-Shifaa intensive care director Mohammed Salih said. “Most have chronic conditions — diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease.”

Countering misinformation is another priority.

“Most of the pregnant women we admitted in our facility are not vaccinated because they are afraid for their precious babies, that maybe if they take the vaccine it will have an effect” on the infant, said Daniel Uche, a physician with Doctors Without Borders, a charity assisting the hospital.

Salih said that he noticed another trend: “Most of the patients come in only after reaching a critical stage.”

They prefer to stay at home because of “social media” and “rumors” that minimize the gravity of COVID-19 or that raise suspicions about the vaccines, he added.

Those are the latest challenges for a health system crippled by decades of war.

Badr said that the health infrastructure in some provinces “was entirely destroyed” in the war against the Islamic State group jihadists from 2014-2017.

The health budget of the oil-rich country does not even receive 2 percent of government expenditures.

At Al-Shifaa, Farouk Naoum, 75, is leaving hospital after his recovery. He was among the minority of Iraqis vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but was nonetheless infected.

“You have to be careful, very careful,” he said after his month of treatment.