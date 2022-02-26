A Thai court on Thursday freed a prominent pro-democracy protest leader on bail after almost 200 days in detention.
Student-led demonstrations in 2020, calling for Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s resignation and making unprecedented calls for reform to Thailand’s untouchable monarchy, drew tens of thousands at their peak.
The movement petered out as COVID-19 case numbers surged and the authorities detained most of the leaders.
Photo: AFP
Nearly 160 protestors and democracy advocates, including 13 juveniles, have been hit with criminal charges under Thailand’s tough royal defamation laws, which carry a jail sentence of up to 15 years per charge.
A Bangkok court on Thursday granted bail to university student Parit Chiwarak, better known in Thailand by his nickname “Penguin,” who is facing 23 lese majeste charges.
The 23-year-old, who last year went on a 57-day hunger strike in jail, was freed on a 200,000 baht (US$6,150) bond, said Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, his legal representatives.
As he walked free, wearing a white T-shirt and holding a white rose, Chiwarak gave the three-fingered salute adopted as a gesture of defiance by the protest movement from the Hunger Games movies.
“Truth never dies and will continue to live on... what we told is the truth,” he said to reporters and well-wishers. “The fight of the people will continue.”
Fellow protest leader Anon Numpa, 37, was denied bail, as the court feared he would cause more trouble if released, a post on his Facebook page said.
Fellow protest leader Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul, who is out on bail and facing 10 royal defamation charges, sent messages of support to Chiwarak and Numpa.
