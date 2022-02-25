A drought has gripped Chile for 13 years and the flowers that fed Carlos Peralta’s honeybees around the central town of Colina have grown increasingly scarce.
Peralta said that he has lost about 300 hives since early November and was left with a choice: try to keep the 900 that remained alive with an artificial nectar, or move them to a place where flowers and pollen are more abundant.
“If the bees die, we all die... The bee is life,” he said, referring to the insects’ role in pollinating wild and commercial plants, and helping Chile maintain its position as a major fruit exporter.
Photo: AP
Peralta decided to move his operations about 1,000km to the south, to Puerto Montt.
Andres Gonzalez, a regional expert on biodiversity for the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), said that a reduced population of pollinating insects “has to do ... with the use of pesticides and fertilizers, monocultures, droughts caused in great part by climate change and by bad management of [water] resources.”
These factors and parasites have hit bee populations globally, and Chile has seen its exports of honey plunge over the past four to five years — a decline also aggravated by transport difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marco Peralta chose to stay in Colina rather than join his brother Carlos in the south, saying that he feared losing bees to pesticides if he moved.
An FAO study in 2018 found that Chilean imports of pesticides had grown by 460 percent over the previous two decades — a trend that beekeepers blame for part of their losses.
“You enter an orchard with your bees and you don’t know if you’ll come out with living bees or dead ones,” Carlos Peralta said.
Marco Peralta has been feeding his bees with sugar water augmented with other nutrients, although that leaves them unable to produce honey.
“The bees grow weak [with sugar water]. It’s like eating just pasta every day,” said Mario Flores, a beekeeper in the southern town of Temuco.
Teresa Sarmiento, president of a beekeepers’ association in Colina, compared it to “giving a sweet to a hungry child.”
Before the drought, beekeepers would use the substitute food during some winter periods, but now the practice continues nearly year-round.
The substitute lacks proteins that bees need to develop their bodies and nervous systems, and it leaves them more vulnerable to illnesses, Gonzalez said.
‘ENDANGERING LIVES’: One of two Chinese vessels sailing through the Torres Strait off the country’s northern coast was said to have pointed the laser at the military plane A Chinese navy vessel directed a laser at an Australian military aircraft in flight over Australia’s northern approaches, illuminating the plane and potentially endangering lives, the Australian Department of Defence said yesterday. The P-8A Poseidon — a maritime patrol aircraft — detected a laser emanating from a Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy vessel, the department said in a statement. “Illumination of the aircraft by the Chinese vessel is a serious safety incident,” the department said. “Acts like this have the potential to endanger lives. We strongly condemn unprofessional and unsafe military conduct.” The Chinese vessel was sailing east with another navy ship through
Hong Kong is now dealing with a bigger COVID-19 crisis than the outbreak in central China’s Wuhan that heralded the start of the pandemic, throwing into doubt whether its “zero COVID-19” playbook of mass testing, isolation and quarantine can stamp it out. Daily cases in the territory have surged to more than 6,000 from just more than 100 in less than a month, topping anything seen in Wuhan save for Feb. 12, 2020, when a backlog of reporting saw daily cases spike above 15,000. The initial outbreak, and subsequent flare-ups in China, were brought under control by draconian lockdowns that Hong
Philippine police have arrested a Manila-based doctor, accusing her of being a leader of a Maoist rebel group that has waged a decades-long insurgency against the central government. Maria Natividad Castro, 53, is being held without bail and would be tried on charges of kidnapping, for which a lower court had ordered her arrest in 2020, police said in a statement on Friday. However, her former employer, human rights monitor Karapatan, said that Castro was facing “trumped up” charges after she investigated alleged human rights abuses in the volatile Mindanao region while also setting up community health centers there. She was arrested at
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said that a Chinese naval vessel that pointed a laser at an Australian defense plane was potentially visible from the Australian mainland, as Canberra demanded a “full investigation” by Beijing. Morrison said on radio that his government had not received an explanation from China over the incident on Thursday, considered by Canberra as a “dangerous and reckless act.” A Chinese navy vessel within Australia’s exclusive economic zone directed a laser at an Australian military aircraft in flight over Australia’s northern approaches, illuminating the plane and potentially endangering lives, the Australian Department of Defence said on Saturday. The