Nicaragua convicts more in opposition of ‘conspiracy’

AP, MEXICO CITY





Nicaraguan judges on Wednesday convicted seven opposition leaders, including former high-level Sandinistas and three former presidential contenders, of “conspiracy to undermine national integrity.”

The seven included Felix Maradiaga, Juan Sebastian Chamorro and Arturo Cruz Sequeira, a former Nicaraguan ambassador to the US, a Civic Alliance spokesperson said.

All three had been planning to run in the presidential election on Nov. 7 last year, before the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega arrested them and about 40 other opponents.

Opposition legislator Victor Hugo Tinoco speaks to the Nicaraguan National Assembly in Managua on Jan. 28, 2014. Photo: AP

With all of them in custody, Ortega cruised to winning a fourth consecutive presidential term in an election widely criticized by the international community.

The string of trials of opposition figures has been carried out in the infamous Chipote Prison. The defendants have only been permitted to have their lawyers present.

The trials “have been full of violations of the law, and violations of rights and due process, and therefore they are null-and-void trials, that have issued null sentences,” the Civic Alliance said in a statement.

Cruz Sequeira, 68, was one of three opposition figures experiencing health problems who last week were ordered to home confinement, after another opponent died following months of incarceration.

Former Nicaraguan deputy minister of government and foreign affairs Jose Pallais, 68, was on Wednesday convicted. He has also been granted house arrest.

Business leader Jose Adan Aguerri, Violeta Granera and opposition leader Tamara Davila were also convicted.

Prosecutors said that the seven had attempted to “conspire” against Ortega’s government by participating in a WhatsApp chat with US-based political analyst Manuel Orozco.

Most of those convicted so far by Nicaraguan judges have later been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Those who have been sentenced include Victor Hugo Tinoco, who was deputy minister for foreign affairs during the first Sandinista government in 1979, but later split with Ortega.

Tinoco was also a former Nicaraguan ambassador to the UN, and served as the lead negotiator in peace talks with the US-backed Contras.

Hugo Torres, a former Sandinista guerrilla leader who once led a raid that helped free then-rebel Ortega from prison, died while awaiting trial. He was 73.

Thousands have fled into exile since anti-government protests were violently put down by Nicaraguan security forces in 2018.

Ortega says the protests were an attempted coup with foreign backing, and many of those on trial have been accused of working with foreign powers for his overthrow.