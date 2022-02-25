Groups call for jet fuel sanctions on Myanmar

DILEMMA: The junta is using airstrikes against civilian targets, pro-sanction groups said, but some fear that sanctions would affect aid and commercial flights

Some human rights advocates are urging governments to impose sanctions against supplying aviation fuel to Myanmar, as its security forces carry out airstrikes against opponents of the army-led administration.

Calls to cut off jet fuel supplies gained attention after several major oil and gas companies, including Total and Chevron, said they would withdraw from ventures in the country, potentially reducing flows of hard currency to the military.

While Myanmar still produces oil and gas in partnerships with Thai, Japanese, Chinese and South Korean companies, it has no large-scale modern refineries, and imports all its aviation fuel for civilian and military use.

Widespread nonviolent protests followed a military takeover on Feb. 1 last year that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

An armed resistance has grown after peaceful protests were put down with lethal force. More than 1,560 civilians have been killed by the security forces, including some in airstrikes, monitoring groups said.

So far, no governments have banned or otherwise sanctioned supplying aviation fuel to Myanmar, although the British government recently urged companies to avoid providing products that might be used in such attacks.

“The Myanmar military regularly uses airstrikes against civilian targets,” it said in a statement. “If dealing with any entity linked to Myanmar’s aviation sector, businesses should conduct thorough supply chain diligence to ensure that commodities such as jet fuel do not reach the military.”

In the past, the US has barred provision of aviation fuel to Russian forces in Syria. This week, the EU imposed sanctions against state-owned Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise, a joint venture partner in all the country’s offshore gas projects. That includes the Yadana gas field, which Total and Chevron recently said they would quit.

Air travel with and inside Myanmar has dropped sharply due to the political violence and the COVID-19 pandemic, but imports of aviation fuel continue.

Critics of the Burmese military want those stopped to prevent security forces from carrying out air attacks in areas where dissidents have sought refuge, some of which are controlled by ethnic armed groups.

Those opposed to targeting aviation fuel say it would hinder commercial aviation and efforts to provide aid to tens of thousands of people displaced by civil strife after the coup.

Burma Campaign UK said it is calling for sanctions on Burmese companies involved in supplying jet fuel to the military and on foreign companies to prevent their involvement in “any aspect” of supplying aviation fuel to the country, including insurance and other support services.

Justice for Myanmar, a human rights alliance, said it is still researching aviation fuel supply chains, but that the air attacks should stop.

“We urge governments to impose targeted sanctions on aviation fuel, as a viable way to disrupt the Myanmar air force’s ability to carry out indiscriminate air strikes,” group spokesperson Yadanar Maung said.

“The junta’s airstrikes are killing civilians, destroying property, displacing whole communities and severely worsening the humanitarian crisis caused by the Myanmar military’s illegal coup,” Yadanar Maung said.

National Energy Puma Aviation Services Co, a joint venture between Singapore-based Puma Energy Co and state-owned Myanmar Petrochemical Enterprise, was Myanmar’s main supplier of jet fuel before the coup.

Puma Energy suspended its business there days later, leaving operations to its local partner.

Most aviation fuel for Myanmar is supplied either from Singapore or Malaysia. Marinetraffic.com and other ship tracking sources show a steady stream of oil products shipments moving between Singapore and Malaysian ports to Yangon and nearby Thilawa port.

The Panamanian-flagged chemical and oil products tanker Super Hero was yesterday moored near the terminal for Puma Energy at Thilawa after having left Singapore Refining Co a few days earlier, ship tracking sites showed.

Myanmar port information obtained by rights advocates indicated it was a load of Jet A1 aviation fuel, but it was unclear whose product was in the shipment.

Singapore Refining is a 50-50 joint venture between Chevron and Singapore Petroleum Co, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of PetroChina, one of China’s big state-owned energy giants.

Previous reports have documented shipments of aviation fuel from PetroChina by tanker from Singapore.

Chevron said in response to an inquiry about the shipment that it was complying with all relevant laws and regulations, including trade sanctions, and noted its recent decision to leave Myanmar.