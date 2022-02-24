Energy sector’s methane emissions underreported

SEVENTY PERCENT HIGHER: The International Energy Agency said that ‘stronger policy action is needed to drive down emissions of this potent greenhouse gas’

The energy sector’s overall emissions of methane are massively underreported, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday, as it promoted cuts to the most potent greenhouse gas as a quick way to make a major impact on global warming.

The IEA’s latest Global Methane Tracker found that emissions by the energy sector were about 70 percent higher than official government figures.

This shows the need for greater transparency, as well as “stronger policy action to drive down emissions of this potent greenhouse gas,” the agency said.

Methane has been responsible for about 30 percent of the rise in global temperatures since the Industrial Revolution, it said, adding that while it dissipates faster than carbon dioxide, it has a much more powerful warming effect in the atmosphere.

Humans are responsible for about 60 percent of methane emissions, and cutting these could have a quick and major impact, it added.

“Cutting global methane emissions from human activities by 30 percent by the end of this decade would have the same effect on global warming by 2050 as shifting the entire transport sector to net-zero carbon dioxide emissions,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said.

The annual tracker, which for the first time includes country-by-country emissions from coal mines and bioenergy, showed that methane emissions from the energy sector last year grew by nearly 5 percent.

The IEA logged “significant emissions” in Texas and parts of Central Asia, with Turkmenistan alone responsible for one-third of “large emissions events” logged by satellites last year.

The energy industry is a major source of methane emissions from leaks and operations. Many older oil wells flare off unwanted methane — which is essentially natural gas used to heat homes — as building infrastructure might have originally cost too much.

However, with gas prices soaring, the cost of investments to capture methane and reduce leaks would quickly pay for itself and help reduce tight supplies.

“Had all methane leaks from fossil-fuel operations in 2021 been captured and sold, natural gas markets would have been supplied with an additional 180 billion cubic meters of natural gas ... equivalent to all the gas used in Europe’s power sector,” the report said.

At last year’s COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, participants signed a Global Methane Pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

However, of the five countries with the largest methane emissions from their energy sectors — China, India, Iran, Russia and the US — the IEA said that only the US is a signatory.