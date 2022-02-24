The energy sector’s overall emissions of methane are massively underreported, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday, as it promoted cuts to the most potent greenhouse gas as a quick way to make a major impact on global warming.
The IEA’s latest Global Methane Tracker found that emissions by the energy sector were about 70 percent higher than official government figures.
This shows the need for greater transparency, as well as “stronger policy action to drive down emissions of this potent greenhouse gas,” the agency said.
Methane has been responsible for about 30 percent of the rise in global temperatures since the Industrial Revolution, it said, adding that while it dissipates faster than carbon dioxide, it has a much more powerful warming effect in the atmosphere.
Humans are responsible for about 60 percent of methane emissions, and cutting these could have a quick and major impact, it added.
“Cutting global methane emissions from human activities by 30 percent by the end of this decade would have the same effect on global warming by 2050 as shifting the entire transport sector to net-zero carbon dioxide emissions,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said.
The annual tracker, which for the first time includes country-by-country emissions from coal mines and bioenergy, showed that methane emissions from the energy sector last year grew by nearly 5 percent.
The IEA logged “significant emissions” in Texas and parts of Central Asia, with Turkmenistan alone responsible for one-third of “large emissions events” logged by satellites last year.
The energy industry is a major source of methane emissions from leaks and operations. Many older oil wells flare off unwanted methane — which is essentially natural gas used to heat homes — as building infrastructure might have originally cost too much.
However, with gas prices soaring, the cost of investments to capture methane and reduce leaks would quickly pay for itself and help reduce tight supplies.
“Had all methane leaks from fossil-fuel operations in 2021 been captured and sold, natural gas markets would have been supplied with an additional 180 billion cubic meters of natural gas ... equivalent to all the gas used in Europe’s power sector,” the report said.
At last year’s COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, participants signed a Global Methane Pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.
However, of the five countries with the largest methane emissions from their energy sectors — China, India, Iran, Russia and the US — the IEA said that only the US is a signatory.
‘ENDANGERING LIVES’: One of two Chinese vessels sailing through the Torres Strait off the country’s northern coast was said to have pointed the laser at the military plane A Chinese navy vessel directed a laser at an Australian military aircraft in flight over Australia’s northern approaches, illuminating the plane and potentially endangering lives, the Australian Department of Defence said yesterday. The P-8A Poseidon — a maritime patrol aircraft — detected a laser emanating from a Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy vessel, the department said in a statement. “Illumination of the aircraft by the Chinese vessel is a serious safety incident,” the department said. “Acts like this have the potential to endanger lives. We strongly condemn unprofessional and unsafe military conduct.” The Chinese vessel was sailing east with another navy ship through
Hong Kong is now dealing with a bigger COVID-19 crisis than the outbreak in central China’s Wuhan that heralded the start of the pandemic, throwing into doubt whether its “zero COVID-19” playbook of mass testing, isolation and quarantine can stamp it out. Daily cases in the territory have surged to more than 6,000 from just more than 100 in less than a month, topping anything seen in Wuhan save for Feb. 12, 2020, when a backlog of reporting saw daily cases spike above 15,000. The initial outbreak, and subsequent flare-ups in China, were brought under control by draconian lockdowns that Hong
Philippine police have arrested a Manila-based doctor, accusing her of being a leader of a Maoist rebel group that has waged a decades-long insurgency against the central government. Maria Natividad Castro, 53, is being held without bail and would be tried on charges of kidnapping, for which a lower court had ordered her arrest in 2020, police said in a statement on Friday. However, her former employer, human rights monitor Karapatan, said that Castro was facing “trumped up” charges after she investigated alleged human rights abuses in the volatile Mindanao region while also setting up community health centers there. She was arrested at
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said that a Chinese naval vessel that pointed a laser at an Australian defense plane was potentially visible from the Australian mainland, as Canberra demanded a “full investigation” by Beijing. Morrison said on radio that his government had not received an explanation from China over the incident on Thursday, considered by Canberra as a “dangerous and reckless act.” A Chinese navy vessel within Australia’s exclusive economic zone directed a laser at an Australian military aircraft in flight over Australia’s northern approaches, illuminating the plane and potentially endangering lives, the Australian Department of Defence said on Saturday. The