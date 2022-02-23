China says Ukraine situation a concern

SECURITY PRECAUTIONS: The embassy in Ukraine warned Chinese there not to venture into unstable areas, but stopped short of telling them to leave

Reuters, BEIJING





Beijing is concerned about the “worsening” situation in Ukraine, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said yesterday, repeating his call for all parties to show restraint and resolve differences through dialogue.

Accelerating a crisis the West fears could spark a war, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing them as independent.

Russia denies any plan to attack Ukraine, but has threatened unspecified “military-technical” action unless it receives sweeping security guarantees, including a promise that its neighbor would never join NATO.

People celebrate as fireworks explode in the sky in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities. Photo: Reuters

The legitimate security concerns of any nation should be respected, Wang told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a telephone call, the Chinese ministry said in a statement.

“The situation in Ukraine is worsening,” Wang told Blinken. “China once again calls on all parties to exercise restraint.”

On the telephone call, Blinken underscored the need to preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid Russia’s “aggression,” US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said.

Ukrainian troops sit in the back of a military truck in the Donetsk region town of Avdiivka, on the eastern Ukraine front line with Russia-backed separatists, on Monday. Photo: AFP

The Chinese embassy in Ukraine earlier yesterday warned Chinese there not to venture into unstable areas, but stopped short of telling them to leave, as many other nations have advised their citizens.

“The Chinese embassy in Ukraine has issued a reminder to Chinese citizens and enterprises to strengthen security precautions,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said.

The embassy would ensure that the dietary needs of Chinese in Ukraine are met in a timely way, Wang said at a regular news conference in response to a query about when China would pull out its citizens.

China is closely following the evolving situation in Ukraine, Wang said.

Meanwhile, Wang told Blinken on the call that the US should not include Taiwan in its Indo-Pacific strategy.

The US earlier this month said that it would commit more diplomatic and security resources to the Indo-Pacific region, and vowed to work with partners both in and outside the region to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The attempt to include Taiwan in the strategy to contain China is sending all the “wrong signals,” Wang told Blinken, the ministry’s statement said.

Still, China is willing to manage its differences with the US and to stabilize two-way ties, Wang added.

China on Monday said that it had placed Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp under sanctions over arms sales to Taiwan, in at least the third time it has announced punishments for the US firms.

In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it would continue to urge the US to keep selling the nation weapons “in the face of China’s military threats and intimidation.”

“The US provision to us of defensive weapons helps defend Taiwan’s democracy and freedom, as well as ensures national security, and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told reporters yesterday.

Blinken and Wang also spoke about developments in North Korea.

China calls for direct dialogue between the US and North Korea, and would, as always, seek to play a constructive role in promoting resolution of the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, Wang said.