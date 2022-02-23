People infected with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 are nearly 75 percent less likely to develop serious illness or die than those who contract the Delta variant, real world data released on Monday by the South Korean health authorities showed.
A study by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) of about 67,200 infections confirmed since December showed that the Omicron variant’s severity and death rates averaged 0.38 percent and 0.18 percent respectively, compared with 1.4 percent and 0.7 percent for Delta variant cases.
The KDCA classed severe cases as people who were hospitalized in intensive care units.
About 56 percent of 1,073 people who died over the past five weeks were either unvaccinated or had received only one dose, the study showed, with people aged 60 or older accounting for 94 percent of deaths.
More than 86 percent of South Korea’s 52 million population have been double vaccinated and nearly 60 percent have received a booster shot.
South Korea had kept cases and deaths relatively low thanks to widespread social distancing measures, and aggressive testing and tracing.
The Omicron variant has led to a surge in cases — daily new infections topped a record 100,000 last week — but authorities have pushed ahead with slightly easing social distancing rules amid a lower fatality rate and ahead of a presidential election next month.
Contact tracing and mandatory isolation for vaccinated people was scrapped in favor of self diagnosis and at-home treatment to free up medical resources.
Among changes to strict curfews, restaurants are to be open for an extra hour for groups of up to eight diners, up from six.
The long-running curfews have emerged as a political hot potato ahead of the election, with small business owners urging them to be lifted, while some experts warn of likely strain on the healthcare system.
The KDCA said Omicron became the dominant variant in the third week of last month and up to 90 percent of new cases were the Omicron variant by the first week of this month.
The KDCA reported 99,444 new cases on Monday, bringing total infections to 2,157,734, with 7,508 deaths.
‘ENDANGERING LIVES’: One of two Chinese vessels sailing through the Torres Strait off the country’s northern coast was said to have pointed the laser at the military plane A Chinese navy vessel directed a laser at an Australian military aircraft in flight over Australia’s northern approaches, illuminating the plane and potentially endangering lives, the Australian Department of Defence said yesterday. The P-8A Poseidon — a maritime patrol aircraft — detected a laser emanating from a Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy vessel, the department said in a statement. “Illumination of the aircraft by the Chinese vessel is a serious safety incident,” the department said. “Acts like this have the potential to endanger lives. We strongly condemn unprofessional and unsafe military conduct.” The Chinese vessel was sailing east with another navy ship through
Public broadcasters across Pacific island countries are facing pressure from Beijing to carry content produced by the Chinese government, the head of Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) told a public hearing yesterday, as China and Western democracies vie to have the most influence in the region. The ABC is seeking an additional A$12 million (US$8.6 million) in funding from the Australian government to increase the country’s news coverage and presence in the Pacific region. ABC managing director David Anderson said that the broadcaster’s presence in the region is important, “particularly with concerns, frankly, over the Chinese government.” “The single biggest piece of information that
Hong Kong is now dealing with a bigger COVID-19 crisis than the outbreak in central China’s Wuhan that heralded the start of the pandemic, throwing into doubt whether its “zero COVID-19” playbook of mass testing, isolation and quarantine can stamp it out. Daily cases in the territory have surged to more than 6,000 from just more than 100 in less than a month, topping anything seen in Wuhan save for Feb. 12, 2020, when a backlog of reporting saw daily cases spike above 15,000. The initial outbreak, and subsequent flare-ups in China, were brought under control by draconian lockdowns that Hong
Philippine police have arrested a Manila-based doctor, accusing her of being a leader of a Maoist rebel group that has waged a decades-long insurgency against the central government. Maria Natividad Castro, 53, is being held without bail and would be tried on charges of kidnapping, for which a lower court had ordered her arrest in 2020, police said in a statement on Friday. However, her former employer, human rights monitor Karapatan, said that Castro was facing “trumped up” charges after she investigated alleged human rights abuses in the volatile Mindanao region while also setting up community health centers there. She was arrested at