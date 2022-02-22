World News Quick Take

Agencies





NEW ZEALAND

Anti-vaxxers ‘hurled urine’

Police accused anti-vaccine demonstrators of throwing human waste at them yesterday. The protesters nearly two weeks ago took control of the parliamentary grounds and surrounding streets, setting up a camp that continues to grow. The number of vehicles clogging downtown roads almost doubled to 800 over the weekend. In a bid to prevent further expansion, about 300 police at 3:30am escorted forklifts that were used to place concrete barricades on key roads. “Seven officers sustained injuries during the operation, ranging from scratches to an ankle injury,” police said in statement. “Some officers also had human waste thrown over them by protesters.”

JAPAN

Booster bid too slow: poll

A vast majority of residents think that the rollout of booster shots against COVID-19 is too slow and give mixed reviews to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including last week’s decision to ease border rules, polls show. About 73 percent of respondents to a Kyodo news agency opinion poll over the weekend felt that the government’s rollout of booster shots has been far too slow, although 54.1 percent approved of how it had tackled the coronavirus overall. As of Friday, only about 12 percent of the population had received booster shots even though nearly 30 percent of the country is 65 or older and at greater risk without the protection of the booster.

CHINA

Coverage to add fertility aid

Beijing is to include 16 fertility services that use assisted reproductive technologies and are to be covered by the city’s public insurance from March 26, in a move to “take proactive fertility support measures,” the Beijing Daily reported. The new reproductive coverage could help lower out-of-pocket costs and benefit couples in lower income brackets seeking to have babies, and those with little or no access to private medical insurance. Official data showed that the country’s birthrate last year dropped to a record low, extending a downward trend that led the national government last year to begin allowing couples to have up to three children.

MYANMAR

ICJ case to replace Suu Kyi

The military government was to replace ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi at the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) yesterday, as it seeks to dismiss a case over the alleged genocide of Rohingya Muslims. Aung San Suu Kyi personally presented the country’s arguments at the ICJ when the case was first heard in December 2019. Aung San Suu Kyi is under house arrest and trial by the same generals she defended in The Hague. In its “preliminary objections” yesterday, Myanmar was to argue that the court has no jurisdiction over the case, and must throw it out before it moves on to substantive hearings.

KAZAKHSTAN

Ex-official held over unrest

The government has detained former minister of defense Murat Bektanov after prosecutors launched a probe against him for failing to fulfil his duties during violent unrest last month, the Prosecutor General’s Office said yesterday. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has described the deadliest unrest in the country’s post-Soviet history as an attempted coup, and another senior security official, a former head of the National Security Committee, has been arrested on charges of treason and abuse of office. Tokayev sacked Bektanov as minister last month, saying that he had shown no initiative during the unrest.

SPAIN

Hundreds rally for Ukraine

About 500 people, many of them Ukrainians, on Sunday rallied in central Madrid against the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Participants waved blue and yellow Ukranian flags or wore them draped over their backs in the Plaza de Espana. “Stop Putin” and “Say yes to Ukraine,” were among the signs held up at the demonstration. “We are all worried, we are fearful because don’t know what will happen tomorrow,” Ruslan Sendzyuk, a Ukrainian living in Madrid, told AFPTV at the protest.

UNITED STATES

Tim Scott would be Trump VP

The only black Republican in the Senate, Tim Scott of South Carolina, has indicated a willingness to be former president Donald Trump’s running mate should he mount another White House campaign. Asked by Fox News if he would consider joining a Trump ticket in 2024, Scott said: “Everybody wants to be on president Trump’s bandwagon, without any question.” The remark prompted criticism, in light of Trump’s long history of incendiary rhetoric on race. Scott, 56, is widely seen as a contender for the Republican nomination itself, although most observers think it remains Trump’s for the taking.

MEXICO

Ancient artifacts returned

Two Dutch citizens have returned 17 archeological artifacts that they had in their possession for three decades, the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday. The return of the artifacts comes as Mexico works to recover thousands of archeological pieces that were illegally removed from the country — 6,000 have come back so far, official figures showed. Hubert de Boer and Liesebeth Mellis, who had been in possession of the items for 30 years, handed over the clay pieces during a ceremony at the Mexican embassy in the Netherlands. It is not clear how the two came into possession of the objects, which include a few small human figurines made between 400 and 1521 AD.

UNITED STATES

Madoff relatives found dead

The sister of Wall Street fraudster Bernie Madoff and her husband were found dead in what investigators said was an apparent murder-suicide in Florida, according to news reports. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday identified the couple as 87-year-old Sondra Wiener of Boynton Beach and her 90-year-old husband, Marvin. They were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds inside their residence on Thursday afternoon. “Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division championshiparrived on scene to investigate further. After further investigation it appears to be a murder/suicide,” a sheriff’s office statement said.

UNITED STATES

Disabled teen wows with win

A Virginia high-school senior who was born with no right leg and a left leg that ends at the middle of his thigh took home a state wrestling championship, surprising everyone but himself. “Really if you work hard, you can do anything — even win a state championship without legs,” Adonis Lattimore said on Saturday, after winning first place in the Virginia High School League Class 6, 106 pound (48kg) weight class at the Virginia Beach Sports Center. The Virginian-Pilot reported that the Landstown High School senior, who also has just one finger on his right hand, had Eagles coach James Sanderlin cheering wildly, while the crowd roared its approval during the final seconds as he defeated his opponent. “Amazing,” Sanderlin said. “He did all the work. I just get to be a part of the journey.”