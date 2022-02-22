Junta urges against meeting ‘terrorists’

MYANMAR WARNS ASEAN: Malaysia has called on a Cambodian minister to meet with junta opposition members as the bloc struggles to deal with the regime

Reuters





Myanmar’s military government has criticized calls for ASEAN’s special envoy to the conflict-torn country to meet groups that oppose last year’s coup, which the junta has declared “terrorists.”

With little sign of the junta implementing a five-point peace plan agreed upon with ASEAN last year, which included an end to hostilities and letting a special envoy facilitate dialogue, growing divisions have emerged in the 10-member bloc over how to restore stability.

After last Thursday’s ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting, Indonesia said it was crucial for the envoy to meet all parties in the conflict, with Malaysia calling for talks with the National Unity Government (NUG), a group made up of members of the ousted administration and other junta opponents.

Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs Prak Sokhonn speaks at an ASEAN meeting in Phnom Penh on Feb. 17. Photo: AFP

“The ministry notes that while some deliberations were constructive on the implementation of the five-point consensus, two members have suggested special envoy to engage with unlawful associations and terrorist groups,” the goernment said in a statement.

In its first public response to last week’s ASEAN meeting, the ministry said that suggesting the envoy engage with such groups was “not only contrary to the principles of the ASEAN charter, but also undermine ASEAN’s counter-terrorism efforts.”

Representatives from the military-controlled government have not been invited to ASEAN meetings since late last year.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the military overthrew an elected government a year ago, with more than 1,500 civilians killed in a crackdown against junta opponents, according to figures cited by a Thai-based activists group.

The military, which has disputed the death tally, is also fighting on multiple fronts with ethnic minority forces and armed pro-democracy groups in the countryside.

NUG Foreign Minister Zin Mar Aung welcomed the call by Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah for the special envoy, Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs Prak Sokhonn, to meet with NUG.

In a message on Twitter, Zin Mar Aung thanked Saifuddin for his “strong support to find a solution on Myanmar and his clear message to the special envoy.”

Sokhonn said that engaging with the NUG was complicated because of the junta’s objections, adding that being an envoy could act as a “bridge.”

He said that his predecessor as ASEAN envoy was unable to visit Myanmar because of preconditions by some ASEAN members that the ruling generals found unacceptable.

Those included access to Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of the elected government ousted in last year’s coup. She is on trial accused of multiple crimes.