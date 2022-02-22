Myanmar’s military government has criticized calls for ASEAN’s special envoy to the conflict-torn country to meet groups that oppose last year’s coup, which the junta has declared “terrorists.”
With little sign of the junta implementing a five-point peace plan agreed upon with ASEAN last year, which included an end to hostilities and letting a special envoy facilitate dialogue, growing divisions have emerged in the 10-member bloc over how to restore stability.
After last Thursday’s ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting, Indonesia said it was crucial for the envoy to meet all parties in the conflict, with Malaysia calling for talks with the National Unity Government (NUG), a group made up of members of the ousted administration and other junta opponents.
Photo: AFP
“The ministry notes that while some deliberations were constructive on the implementation of the five-point consensus, two members have suggested special envoy to engage with unlawful associations and terrorist groups,” the goernment said in a statement.
In its first public response to last week’s ASEAN meeting, the ministry said that suggesting the envoy engage with such groups was “not only contrary to the principles of the ASEAN charter, but also undermine ASEAN’s counter-terrorism efforts.”
Representatives from the military-controlled government have not been invited to ASEAN meetings since late last year.
Myanmar has been in crisis since the military overthrew an elected government a year ago, with more than 1,500 civilians killed in a crackdown against junta opponents, according to figures cited by a Thai-based activists group.
The military, which has disputed the death tally, is also fighting on multiple fronts with ethnic minority forces and armed pro-democracy groups in the countryside.
NUG Foreign Minister Zin Mar Aung welcomed the call by Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah for the special envoy, Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs Prak Sokhonn, to meet with NUG.
In a message on Twitter, Zin Mar Aung thanked Saifuddin for his “strong support to find a solution on Myanmar and his clear message to the special envoy.”
Sokhonn said that engaging with the NUG was complicated because of the junta’s objections, adding that being an envoy could act as a “bridge.”
He said that his predecessor as ASEAN envoy was unable to visit Myanmar because of preconditions by some ASEAN members that the ruling generals found unacceptable.
Those included access to Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of the elected government ousted in last year’s coup. She is on trial accused of multiple crimes.
‘ENDANGERING LIVES’: One of two Chinese vessels sailing through the Torres Strait off the country’s northern coast was said to have pointed the laser at the military plane A Chinese navy vessel directed a laser at an Australian military aircraft in flight over Australia’s northern approaches, illuminating the plane and potentially endangering lives, the Australian Department of Defence said yesterday. The P-8A Poseidon — a maritime patrol aircraft — detected a laser emanating from a Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy vessel, the department said in a statement. “Illumination of the aircraft by the Chinese vessel is a serious safety incident,” the department said. “Acts like this have the potential to endanger lives. We strongly condemn unprofessional and unsafe military conduct.” The Chinese vessel was sailing east with another navy ship through
Public broadcasters across Pacific island countries are facing pressure from Beijing to carry content produced by the Chinese government, the head of Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) told a public hearing yesterday, as China and Western democracies vie to have the most influence in the region. The ABC is seeking an additional A$12 million (US$8.6 million) in funding from the Australian government to increase the country’s news coverage and presence in the Pacific region. ABC managing director David Anderson said that the broadcaster’s presence in the region is important, “particularly with concerns, frankly, over the Chinese government.” “The single biggest piece of information that
Hong Kong is now dealing with a bigger COVID-19 crisis than the outbreak in central China’s Wuhan that heralded the start of the pandemic, throwing into doubt whether its “zero COVID-19” playbook of mass testing, isolation and quarantine can stamp it out. Daily cases in the territory have surged to more than 6,000 from just more than 100 in less than a month, topping anything seen in Wuhan save for Feb. 12, 2020, when a backlog of reporting saw daily cases spike above 15,000. The initial outbreak, and subsequent flare-ups in China, were brought under control by draconian lockdowns that Hong
Philippine police have arrested a Manila-based doctor, accusing her of being a leader of a Maoist rebel group that has waged a decades-long insurgency against the central government. Maria Natividad Castro, 53, is being held without bail and would be tried on charges of kidnapping, for which a lower court had ordered her arrest in 2020, police said in a statement on Friday. However, her former employer, human rights monitor Karapatan, said that Castro was facing “trumped up” charges after she investigated alleged human rights abuses in the volatile Mindanao region while also setting up community health centers there. She was arrested at