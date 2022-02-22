Australia wants ‘full’ probe into China laser incident

Reuters, SYDNEY





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said that a Chinese naval vessel that pointed a laser at an Australian defense plane was potentially visible from the Australian mainland, as Canberra demanded a “full investigation” by Beijing.

Morrison said on radio that his government had not received an explanation from China over the incident on Thursday, considered by Canberra as a “dangerous and reckless act.”

A Chinese navy vessel within Australia’s exclusive economic zone directed a laser at an Australian military aircraft in flight over Australia’s northern approaches, illuminating the plane and potentially endangering lives, the Australian Department of Defence said on Saturday.

The P-8A Poseidon — a maritime patrol aircraft — detected a laser emanating from a People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel, the department said, releasing photographs of two Chinese vessels sailing close to Australia’s northern coast.

A PLAN Luyang-class guided missile destroyer and a Yuzhao-class amphibious transport dock were sailing east through the Arafura Sea between New Guinea and Australia at the time of the incident, and later passed through the narrow Torres Strait.

“It’s possible people could even see the vessel from our mainland, potentially,” Morrison told reporters in Tasmania yesterday.

Australia has called through diplomatic and defense channels for “a full investigation into this event,” he said on local radio.

He compared the incident to a hypothetical situation of an Australian frigate pointing a laser at Chinese surveillance aircraft in the Taiwan Strait, adding: “Could you imagine their reaction to that in Beijing?”

The Chinese embassy in Canberra did not respond to a request for comment. Beijing has not commented publicly about the incident.