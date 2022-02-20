More than 1,000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Friday, as the variety store chain issued a voluntary recall affecting items purchased from hundreds of US stores.
A consumer complaint prompted officials to inspect the West Memphis facility last month, the FDA said in a news release.
Inspectors said they found live rodents, dead rodents in “various states of decay,” rodent feces, dead birds and bird droppings inside the building.
After fumigating the facility, more than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered, officials said.
“No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility,” FDA Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judith McMeekin said.
The agency said it is working with Family Dollar to begin a voluntary recall of affected products.
Those products include human food, pet food, dietary supplements, cosmetics, medical devices and medications that were purchased last month or this month from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri or Tennessee.
In a news release, Family Dollar listed the 404 stores that might have sold products from the contaminated facility.
The company said it “is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.”
The FDA said food in nonpermeable packaging “may be suitable for use if thoroughly cleaned.” Regardless of packaging, all drugs, medical devices, cosmetics and dietary supplements affected should be thrown away, officials said.
“Family Dollar is notifying its affected stores by letter asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product,” the company said. “Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt.”
