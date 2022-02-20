Police clear remaining protesters in Ottawa

AFP, OTTAWA





Police in Canada on Friday moved to dislodge the final truckers and protesters from downtown Ottawa, in a mostly peaceful operation aimed at bringing an end to three weeks of demonstrations over COVID-19 rules.

Late Friday night, Ottawa police, who pledged the operation would push ahead “until residents and citizens have their city back,” were still working to clear the capital’s streets.

Deployed by the hundreds, police said they made more than 100 arrests and towed about 20 vehicles.

A man lies in the snow between police officers and protesters in Ottawa on Friday. Photo: Reuters

No one was seriously hurt, they added, with Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell saying that the operation was going as planned, but would take time.

Some truckers, who had led the protests that started three weeks ago, and choked Ottawa’s streets with big rigs and demonstrators by the hundreds, chose to leave on their own, removing their 18-wheelers from the streets surrounding parliament.

Authorities continued to warn demonstrators to go.

“You must leave. You must cease further unlawful activity and immediately remove your vehicle and/or property from all unlawful protest sites,” Ottawa police repeatedly wrote on Twitter, warning of possible arrests.

Throughout the day, heavily armed officers — including on horseback — lined up against protesters who locked arms, advancing slowly and methodically to push back the spirited crowd.

An Agence France-Presse journalist saw several demonstrators led away in handcuffs as police and tow trucks moved in, although most simply surrendered.

A few demonstrators were wrestled to the ground, and at least one who refused to exit his truck had his windows smashed and was dragged out by police.

Far-right campaigner Pat King was taken into custody early on Friday afternoon as he left the capital, livestreaming his arrest on Facebook.

Two other leaders, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, were arrested on Thursday evening. Lich, 49, was heard telling truckers as she was being led away by police to “hold the line.”

The so-called “freedom convoy” began with truckers rallying against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines.

Its demands grew to include an end to all COVID-19 rules and, for many, a wider anti-establishment agenda.